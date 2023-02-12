2016-09-20D Ken Paulson Portrait

Ken Paulson is the director of the Free Speech Center and dean emeritus at Middle Tennessee State University.

 Andy Heidt

There’s admirable support for independent local businesses these days.

Many expected Amazon to put local bookstores out of business, but after a steady decline in the aughts, independent stores have had a resurgence, fueled in large part by a sense of community and the need to support businesses in our own back yards.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Ken Paulson is the director of the Free Speech Center and dean emeritus at Middle Tennessee State University.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you