OPED-BODY-POSITIVITY-COMMENTARY-LA

Models on the Moschino runway under the big top in Burbank on June 8, 2019. (Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Kirk McKoy

I remember the first time I walked into a United Colors of Benetton store when I was 12 years old at the Woodbury Commons outlet mall. The brand, which was all the rage in the 1990s, exemplified the epitome of chic for my tween self.

I went in and picked up a pair of their largest-size pants, pants I’m sure we couldn’t afford even on a discount and tried them on. I couldn’t get them over my hips. I was devastated.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Samhita Mukhopadhyay, a writer and editor based in New York, is the author of “Outdated: Why Dating Is Ruining Your Love Life.” She is the former executive editor of Teen Vogue and the co-editor of “Nasty Women: Feminism, Resistance and Revolution in Trump’s America.”

Tags

Recommended for you