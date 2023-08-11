In 2015 and into 2016, a group of people arose who signed themselves on social media as #NeverTrump. This group was not a bunch of “yellow dog Democrats.” They were political commentators that usually supported Republicans and included in their number some people I respected, such as columnist Jonah Goldberg. They took issue with Donald Trump’s unfiltered comments, erratic personality and credentials, but they didn’t stop there.
They were convinced that in either the short or long run, Trump would prove to damage the cause of conservative and traditional policies, and hurt the party under whose banner he wanted to run. Personally, I shared many of their reservations and said so in several columns I wrote at the time. But I never fully embraced the hashtag, and when the election was over, I was glad Hillary Clinton was not going to be president.
As time went on, I found myself liking most of what Trump was doing. I liked his judicial appointments and his appointments to agencies like the National Labor Relations Board. I liked his energy policy and was glad to see the United States become energy independent. I was pleased with the way the economy was humming along and with the low rate of inflation. I didn’t like the constant tweets, but I was willing to overlook them.
And I thought he was being treated unfairly. It was obvious that Russian interference hadn’t decided the election, and even more obvious that Trump hadn’t colluded or conspired with the Kremlin to bring it about. The constant yammering about it from Democratic politicians, entertainment celebrities and media types irritated me. When I learned about the dishonest and unethical behavior of some within the FBI and the Department of Justice to wiretap Trump’s people, I was angered.
Yet Trump, like Barack Obama before him, didn’t seem to have long coattails politically. His party lost control of the House of Representatives in 2018 and the Senate in 2020 by losing seats in states where Republicans usually had won. Trump’s endorsement didn’t seem to help most of his favored candidates at all. In 2020, I knew the “Covid Election” was going to be close. And of course, Trump lost.
There was much about the election to raise eyebrows. States ignoring their own laws to allow ballots to be cast late. Mark Zuckerberg spending tens of millions of dollars to send teams to key counties and take over the running of the election. States that took days or weeks to count ballots. And a pattern of the Democratic candidate coming from behind to win the late-counted vote. I didn’t blame Trump for being skeptical.
But it was obvious within days that Trump’s law lawyers, despite their grandiose claims, could not marshal sufficient evidence to overturn the results. At that point, Trump should have conceded and promised to return with fire and sword in 2024. We all know what he did instead. His attempt to stop the certification of the electoral votes created an atmosphere that ended in a riot and now has resulted in his being charged with criminal conspiracy.
I wrote in my last column that Trump’s behavior was “awful but probably not criminal.” I’m sticking with that point of view. What Trump did should be used against him politically and not in court. The Biden administration’s cynical misuse of the justice system against a political antagonist is disturbing. (It seems that Trump is indicted for something after anything about Biden’s pandering to foreign actors is made public. God only knows what Trump will be accused of if actual evidence of bribery surfaces.)
But “criminal” or not, enough Americans view Trump’s behavior as disqualifying to make me question whether he can ever again be elected. If how his chosen candidates did in 2022 is any indication of 2024, he cannot. At the same time, the multiple prosecutions pending against Trump have mobilized a large number of Republican voters in his support. He now has large leads in all the polling.
In fact, one school of thought holds that the Democratic strategy of prosecution is designed to make sure Trump is nominated but cannot win the general election. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is true. As for me, it’s as though I’m back in 2016, except worse. Hillary Clinton presented only the prospect of an extremist and incompetent government. Joe Biden is the reality of it.
I hope Trump is not the only alternative. The #NeverTrump people may have been right.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.