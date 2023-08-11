column2

In 2015 and into 2016, a group of people arose who signed themselves on social media as #NeverTrump. This group was not a bunch of “yellow dog Democrats.” They were political commentators that usually supported Republicans and included in their number some people I respected, such as columnist Jonah Goldberg. They took issue with Donald Trump’s unfiltered comments, erratic personality and credentials, but they didn’t stop there.

They were convinced that in either the short or long run, Trump would prove to damage the cause of conservative and traditional policies, and hurt the party under whose banner he wanted to run. Personally, I shared many of their reservations and said so in several columns I wrote at the time. But I never fully embraced the hashtag, and when the election was over, I was glad Hillary Clinton was not going to be president.

