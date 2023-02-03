I read last week that professors at the University of Minnesota School of Law administered law school examinations to a “chatbot,” using an application developed by a company called OpenAI, a business in which Microsoft has reportedly invested heavily. According to the report, these were the same tests given to actual law students, and included both essay and multiple-choice questions.
The results of this experiment are interesting. The chatbot passed all the tests. Its average grade was C+. The program did poorly on multiple-choice questions. On essays, it showed a strong grasp of legal principles and rules, but was not good at “open-ended prompts,” which required the test-taker to identify issues. The professor concluded that if the AI were provided with a database for the entire curriculum, and took all the tests, it would be awarded a degree.
Before I go into to anything else, I’d better explain what a “chatbot” is.
IBM defines this way: “A chatbot is a computer program that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and natural language processing to understand customer questions and automate responses to them, simulating human conversation.”
We regularly deal with chatbot programs, whenever we go online or call a designated service and ask for customer service, or try to find a restaurant that serves a particular cuisine. We don’t talk with human beings except as a last resort. Sometimes the responses we get are in text; sometimes they are in a simulated human voice. We use chatbots whenever we talk with “Siri,” “Alexa” or “OK Google.” The AI that could earn a law degree is simply an upgrade in sophistication from the computers we deal with when inquiring at our bank or cable provider.
I know. Cue the lawyer jokes. Lawyers can’t be all that smart if a robot can graduate from law school. I can’t help but smile at the suggestion myself. On a more serious note, the release of the summary gave rise to immediate concerns that the availability of such AI progams might lead to widespread cheating by students who take their exams on electronic devices, either on campus or remotely.
Others don’t consider cheating very likely. It turns out that test-graders were able to “spot the bot” while marking up the exams. The AI’s answers were, for one thing, completely void of typographical or spelling errors, which is very unusual in work generated by humans with limited time to finish. They also were very uniform ways that “just ain’t natural.”
The consensus of opinion seems to be that the program used in the Minnesota experiment cannot be substituted for humans, but will rather be a useful tool for students, lawyers, judges and others to create term papers, briefs, opinions and the like. In that sense, it will be similar to, but more sophisticated than, the document drafting software that has been available for years. These work in a manner similar to the popular TurboTax software used to create tax returns, in which the taxpayer is not completing a form or schedule, but simply answering a series of questions, which the program uses to spit out a tax return.
I’ve tried a couple of these. They work fairly well, as long as the product they generate is reviewed critically by someone who knows what he or she is doing. Those programs that are marketed by careful and responsible vendors, and which are designed to create documents for professionals such as attorneys, come with an admonition that they should be used only by licensed professionals, or at least reviewed by one.
There is good reason for such a disclaimer. Personal experience with TurboTax has taught me that while the software is satisfactory, it is not capable of coming up with the advice our human accountant gives us each year to minimize our tax liability. Yet, I can’t help but suspect there are plenty of users who use document drafting software uncritically and without professional review.
The hard fact is that computer science, including AI, has made wonderful advances but isn’t soon going to replace people, because, at least at this time, the software isn’t capable of making choices or imagining alternatives. I don’t know about the future. Maybe we are destined for a world in which legal computers decide lawsuits, “autodocs” treat patients, and even novels are written by computers who crank out mysteries, romances, thrillers and fantasies according to reader preference programming.
Thus, we are not at the world of “The Terminator” movies. Not yet.
