I read last week that professors at the University of Minnesota School of Law administered law school examinations to a “chatbot,” using an application developed by a company called OpenAI, a business in which Microsoft has reportedly invested heavily. According to the report, these were the same tests given to actual law students, and included both essay and multiple-choice questions.

The results of this experiment are interesting. The chatbot passed all the tests. Its average grade was C+. The program did poorly on multiple-choice questions. On essays, it showed a strong grasp of legal principles and rules, but was not good at “open-ended prompts,” which required the test-taker to identify issues. The professor concluded that if the AI were provided with a database for the entire curriculum, and took all the tests, it would be awarded a degree.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.

r_arrington@chartertn.net.