Today is July 7, just over two weeks since the Summer Solstice and St. John’s Day (Midsummer Day), and three days after Independence Day, July 4. The year 2023 is now just a little more than half gone. It’s a good time to reflect on the passage of time, midsummer weather, and the just-passed Independence Day celebration.
During childhood, time seems to pass slowly. I remember counting the days remaining until the end of the school year and then counting the days until Christmas. Time seemed to pass with glacial slowness, although the movement of glaciers was not something I thought about at the time. Now, each year whizzes by with dizzying rapidity. January, when it’s cold and we’re all recovering from the holiday whirlwind, seems to be mostly in low gear. Then as the year advances, the days flash by with more and more speed, so that by July time seems to be in fourth gear out on the interstate highway.
The perception of the rapid passage of time sometimes dulls our appreciation of the unique pleasures and beauties of each season, even each month. We have just concluded an unusually cool and wet spring and early summer. I didn’t mind, knowing that midsummer heat was coming soon enough. And even though I’m not, in semi-retirement, as busy as I was just a few years ago, it still didn’t seem there was enough time to fully appreciate June.
I think of June as the month of lightning bugs. I know the more erudite term is “fireflies,” but we called them lightning bugs when I was a kid, and that’s how I still think of them. May and June, especially the latter, are their months. As I write this column in advance of publication, I can still see the lightning bugs flash on and off in the woods behind our house. But the lightning bugs don’t like the July heat, and when they’re gone, I’ll wish I had taken more time to watch them.
Two hundred and forty-seven years ago, folks in the original Thirteen Colonies, including those then living in this area, which was then a part of North Carolina, were also nearing high summer, in varying circumstances. Those on the frontier had to be wary of the Cherokee or other Native American tribes. Many were subsistence farmers, whose ability to last the coming winter depended on the crops they were cultivating. Those living on the coasts were concerned with the seasonal fishing catch. Throughout the colonies, there were those engaged in trade, or in one of the professions.
I have read that at the time of the American Revolution, the British colonists here in America enjoyed the highest standard of living in the world, in many cases far better than what they had left in the British Isles. It’s safe to say that a large number of them were preoccupied with maintaining or improving that standard of living, and not with gaining independence. Indeed, most scholars believe the population of the colonies broke down into thirds. A third wanted independence from the United Kingdom, another third opposed independence, and the final third didn’t much care.
Historical events that may from hindsight appear to have been inevitable in most cases did not seem to be to those living with them at the time. Those who governed Britain during the 1770s looked across the Atlantic Ocean and saw prosperous colonies that for the most part were not paying for the security that ensured their prosperity. So, they enacted taxes.
You remember the taxes from your history courses — the tax on tea, the Stamp Tax. The colonists objected to them not so much because they were onerous but because they had no say in their enactment. Over the preceding centuries, it had become fixed in law that the king could not levy taxes without the consent of Parliament. The colonists held no seats in Parliament.
The British government was aware of the reason a large number of colonists were upset. They gave consideration to giving the colonists parliamentary representation but rejected it. Why? Because that would have been a boost to the Whig Party, and the Tories would have lost power.
Perhaps history would have been different if the British leaders, including the king, had been more conciliatory, and more willing to accept compromise without regard to partisan politics. That’s food for thought in today’s partisan and troubling environment.
But we should still take time to watch the lightning bugs.
