Today is July 7, just over two weeks since the Summer Solstice and St. John’s Day (Midsummer Day), and three days after Independence Day, July 4. The year 2023 is now just a little more than half gone. It’s a good time to reflect on the passage of time, midsummer weather, and the just-passed Independence Day celebration.

During childhood, time seems to pass slowly. I remember counting the days remaining until the end of the school year and then counting the days until Christmas. Time seemed to pass with glacial slowness, although the movement of glaciers was not something I thought about at the time. Now, each year whizzes by with dizzying rapidity. January, when it’s cold and we’re all recovering from the holiday whirlwind, seems to be mostly in low gear. Then as the year advances, the days flash by with more and more speed, so that by July time seems to be in fourth gear out on the interstate highway.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

