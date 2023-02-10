One of the most widely covered, if horrific, news stories of the past two weeks is the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. According to reports, he was pulled over for a traffic stop, supposedly to be charged with reckless driving. The officers “tased” him, pepper-sprayed him, and then beat him brutally, ultimately resulting in his death.
I have watched very little of the video recordings taken from the officers’ body cameras. What I have seen is gruesome. As time goes on, we’ll learn more, including the officers’ explanation of why they did what they did. I’m pretty skeptical that we’ll get an explanation anyone will believe, but we’ll get one.
Per reports, Nichols was a nice guy with a clean criminal record. He lived with his mother, held a steady job with Federal Express, and was returning to her home following work, after stopping to take photographs of the sunset, when he encountered the police. All five officers have been fired and have been charged with various offenses, including second-degree murder. If there was a reason for their doing what they did, we have yet to hear it.
Most of the cops were relatively inexperienced, although all are well-educated. One holds a degree in criminal justice from Ole Miss. In addition to their relative inexperience, the “red flag” I’ve seen so far is that one is a former prison guard, who had been disciplined in that job for beating an inmate. All five are African-American, as was Nichols. All were members of the Memphis Police’s “Scorpion Unit,” created to tamp down on crime in dangerous neighborhoods, which has now been disbanded. The searches for an explanation, and for a solution, are continuing.
Some commentators suggest that the City Council of Memphis has succumbed to the virtue-signaling “defund the police” rhetoric that swept the country following the death of George Floyd almost two years ago. This institutional hostility toward policing, they claim, has led to the departure of experienced officers, who have departed either for more hospitable jobs or to retirement, and has in turn resulted in the department having to fill slots with underqualified and inexperienced cops, who have no older heads to mentor them.
There well may be some truth to that theory. Memphis has reduced its qualifications for entry-level officers. It’s been widely reported that police force strength in many urban areas is way down, due to relocations and retirements.
And yet I cannot believe it is the entire explanation. Whatever level of training the officers in question may have had, I am confident they were not trained to do what they did. All the same, I’m all for better police candidate vetting and training. It’s bound to help.
I suppose it was predictable, but I’m disappointed in the flurry of accusations that the beating was racially motivated. In light of the racial makeup of the police involved, this proposition seems unlikely, and is certainly counterintuitive. The idea that these five cops were self-hating white supremacists is, to say the least, a “hard sell.”
Those who persist in the claim base it on the assertion that incidents of police brutality take place mostly in “black and brown neighborhoods.” I can’t confirm that the assertion is correct, but for purposes of discussion, I will assume that it is. If so, the explanation is simple: There is more police activity in such neighborhoods because that’s where the crime is. Whatever the solution to the problem of police misconduct, withdrawing police protection from law-abiding people who live in those neighborhoods is not it.
I heard one commentator assert that Nichols would not have been fatally beaten if he were white. The assertion is impossible to verify. But it is a position that those who make political hay or money out of asserting it are loathe to give up. More likely, this group of policemen, tasked with tackling violent criminals, had become so desensitized to the humanity of perpetrators that they didn’t consider them human beings, and felt at liberty to abuse anyone they thought has broken any law. That thought is itself concerning.
Everything I’ve said suggests that police violence against those who have done nothing to deserve it is not nearly the most pressing or the most prevalent crime problem we have. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a problem at all.
I wish I had a solution to it. But I don’t.
