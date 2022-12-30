It is now the sixth day of Christmas, the day in which the narrator of the carol received “six geese a-laying.” The swimming swans, ladies dancing, leaping lords, pipers, drummers and fiddlers all lie ahead before we reach the Epiphany on Jan. 6. The gold rings, calling birds, French hens, turtle doves, and the partridge in a pear tree all are in the past.
Supposedly, the “Twelve Days of Christmas” was written as a shorthand to help Roman Catholic children learn the Roman catechism, back in the days when Catholics were persecuted in Great Britain. Assuming that is true, it is now simply an amusing but hardly profound Christmas song. One humorous version suggests that anyone who was actually sent these gifts would wind up hating his or her former “true love.”
Except for some holdouts in traditional churches, the 12 days of Christmas are just not celebrated anymore, and haven’t been for some time. Instead, we have the near-insanity of Christmas decorations beginning to appear right after Halloween, “holiday music” being played shortly thereafter, and the whole thing landing with a thud on Dec. 26, or maybe Jan. 2, depending on how one prefers to define that nebulous concept called the “holiday season.”
Right now, we are in the week after Christmas, also known as Bowl Week, in which one or more post-season football bowl games are televised daily. Because the advertisements for these games tend to be “seasonal,” with Christmas lights and so forth, we could include Bowl Week as part of the season, except that it’s now grown to Bowl Month. Yes, the bowl games started about the middle of the month (they had to wait until after the conference championships to send the invitations) and won’t end until the playoff championship on Jan. 9. No one considers the last one part of the “holiday season,” though.
Anyway, tomorrow is New Year’s Eve. Deb and I used to go dancing somewhere every year on New Year’s Eve. We last did it on Dec. 31, 2018, at Folly Beach, South Carolina, where we took in the New Year’s Eve Bash at the Tides Beach Resort, complete with fireworks over the ocean and the “Flip-flop Drop” on Main Street. That was a great deal of fun, with fabulous people- watching as well as two different bands. This year, we’ll do what has been more typical lately — stay home and likely fall asleep before the New Year arrives. We may read. We may watch television. (There’s bound to be a football game.)
Certain types of food are supposed to be essential consumption on New Year’s Day, to ensure prosperity and good fortune in the coming year. Around here, the magical dish is black-eyed peas. Where we grew up, many folks added collard greens. Peas are to ensure coins in the coming year; the greens are supposed to bring folding money. Whether that actually works depends on one’s definition of “good fortune.” We always eat peas and greens on New Year’s Day, at least where we can get them. Wealth has never followed. But then, we haven’t gone bankrupt, either.
In any event, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are definitely part of the “holiday season,” and in fact New Year’s Day effectively ends it for most of us. The Christmas decorations come down pretty quickly after the calendar turns over. I always used to say that we honored tradition by leaving up our tree until the Epiphany, but to be truthful, that was just an excuse for procrastination. Thankfully, our decorations are now so modest that the process of taking them down and storing them does not take long.
The ruminations about the holidays to which I have just subjected my long-serving readers seem a bit jaded, a bit cynical, and perhaps not as humorous as intended, even to me. But I think I have captured some of the mix of sadness and exhaustion that hits most of us as the season winds down.
I think we all know that the season that is now concluding has as much meaning as we want to give it. Christmas and Hanukkah are profoundly meaningful to Christians and Jews. Reconnection with family and friends is meaningful to almost everyone. We just seem to fly past the profundities in the hubbub of traveling, cooking, buying and so on.
But all the same, Happy New Year, everyone!
