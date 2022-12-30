column2

It is now the sixth day of Christmas, the day in which the narrator of the carol received “six geese a-laying.” The swimming swans, ladies dancing, leaping lords, pipers, drummers and fiddlers all lie ahead before we reach the Epiphany on Jan. 6. The gold rings, calling birds, French hens, turtle doves, and the partridge in a pear tree all are in the past.

Supposedly, the “Twelve Days of Christmas” was written as a shorthand to help Roman Catholic children learn the Roman catechism, back in the days when Catholics were persecuted in Great Britain. Assuming that is true, it is now simply an amusing but hardly profound Christmas song. One humorous version suggests that anyone who was actually sent these gifts would wind up hating his or her former “true love.”

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.