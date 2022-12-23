Christmas Eve is tomorrow. The holiday season is in full career, with traditional music in the stores and other businesses, and lights and decorations everywhere. (Ours are pretty minimal, but we have some.) The streaming channels offer the usual variety of cheesy contemporary holiday movies, and traditional favorites like “A Christmas Carol,” “White Christmas” and “Miracle on 34th Street” are not hard to find.
Every family has its own holiday traditions. One of ours, of which I’ve written before, was roast turkey on Christmas Day. We missed some years, but not many. Live Christmas trees were another. My dad always drove off into the woods somewhere and found one.
We invented some traditions ourselves. My parents essentially had two families. They first had three boys, of which I was the oldest, pretty close together, took a few years off from child-bearing, and then had two girls. So, my brothers and I were several years older than our two sisters. While we were in our teens, and I even starting college, the girls was still pretty small.
So, one of our holiday pastimes was tormenting our kid sisters. This was not exclusively a holiday activity, but we had more time for it when we had a few weeks out of school. We had long since outgrown belief in Santa Claus, but the girls were still all in on it. That was a fertile ground for our devious adolescent minds to explore.
The older of the two girls, Margaret, fancied that her oldest brother had some skill as an artist. That was not really true, but I suppose I was who was available. Anyway, she wanted me to draw pictures of Santa for her. I made a big production of it. A big fluffy white beard, a Santa cap over white hair, a pug nose. Apple cheeks. And then, at the very end, while she was cooing over how good the drawing was going to be, I added a gash of a mouth and jagged teeth, turning him from a jolly old elf into an enraged maniac.
As expected, she wailed. “Santa doesn’t have sharp teeth,” she reminded me. “Oh, but he does. Didn’t you know that? Well, you’re just a kid. He’s probably a vampire.”
But she didn’t give up. She found another blank sheet of paper, presented it to me at the kitchen table, and demanded, “I want you to draw me a good Santa Claus. And NO SHARP TEETH!”
I nodded and started the process over, and ended it the same way. More wails. The baby sister, Audrey, started giggling, which made it worse.
Most years, I got the request, “Big brother, tell us a story.” I invented the three gorillas who escaped from the circus train, and went off swinging through the trees. “Gorillas don’t swing through the trees,” one them protested. “They do in my stories,” I said.
The story ended with the three apes jumping from a tree onto Margaret. “And they stomped her into the ground.”
This produced giggles from Audrey and howls from Margaret.
Back to Santa Claus. One Christmas Eve, the two girls were snuggled in the twin beds in their room when they heard from the living room a commotion, shouts and thuds followed by a slamming door.
When they investigated they found their three brothers in the living room.
“Some fat guy tried to break into the house by climbing down the chimney,” my brother Phil explained. “But don’t worry. We chased him off.”
“What? You chased off SANTA CLAUS!” Then came the tears, followed by our parents, who failed to see the humor my brothers and I found in the enactment.
Then there was the time when we found the two girls setting out a glass of milk and a plate of cookies for Santa. “Santa Claus doesn’t want that stuff,” said my brother Jimmy. “But what does he want?” “He wants beer,” said Phil. “Yeah, he has a beer gut,” I said. “Haven’t you seen it?” Mom had to explain that no, we would not leave beer for Santa.
But the one that really got me in trouble with Dad arose out of his insistence that my brothers and I wear our hair shorter than was then fashionable. After one such lecture, I walked over to my two sisters and said, “Santa isn’t coming this year, because Dad won’t have a long-haired hippie in the house.” More tears for Mom to fix.
Well, it didn’t scar them for life. I hope.
