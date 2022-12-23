column2

Christmas Eve is tomorrow. The holiday season is in full career, with traditional music in the stores and other businesses, and lights and decorations everywhere. (Ours are pretty minimal, but we have some.) The streaming channels offer the usual variety of cheesy contemporary holiday movies, and traditional favorites like “A Christmas Carol,” “White Christmas” and “Miracle on 34th Street” are not hard to find.

Every family has its own holiday traditions. One of ours, of which I’ve written before, was roast turkey on Christmas Day. We missed some years, but not many. Live Christmas trees were another. My dad always drove off into the woods somewhere and found one.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.