One of the oldest political parties in Mexico, perhaps the oldest, is the PRI, the acronym for the Spanish, which translates as “the Party of the Institutional Revolution.” The idea was to create a party that would always embody the ideals of the 1911 Revolution and that would not be susceptible to corruption. Readers can draw their own conclusions about how well that’s worked out.
I was reminded of the PRI last week when I read that President Biden has again extended the state of emergency for dealing with COVID, first declared by President Trump in 2020. It now seems that we are saddled with the party of the perpetual emergency. But the question immediately presents itself: Is it still an emergency?
The justification given by the administration was that “there is still a lot of COVID.” Well, yes. There is. There is also a lot of influenza, common cold and numerous other diseases and conditions. Anyone who has been paying attention knows that COVID is now endemic — that is, perpetually around, and the pandemic stage is over. How long does the government need emergency powers to deal with it? Evidently, in the minds of some, in perpetuity. Because COVID will always be with us, so should the emergency.
We all have vivid memories of 2020 and 2021, in which we were plastered with ever-changing and inconsistent “expert” pronouncements seeking to govern how we live and run our businesses. Don’t wear masks. Do wear masks. Wear cloth masks. Cloth masks are worthless. Stay home, unless you happen to work in some industry or business someone in the government declared “essential.” (You know, like liquor stores.) But don’t stay home, if you have something important to do, like go to a protest. But don’t go to sporting events.
We all remember those days. We also remember the subsequent admissions that many of the recommendations were known to be unsupported when made. We still see reports that public health officials sought to suppress information about medications known to alleviate COVID symptoms because they were afraid that members of the public might decide not to get the vaccine if they knew treatments were available.
Parents remember how their children got behind in their studies because they were limited to remote learning, and shake their heads at the news that mask mandates for younger children were unhealthy and counterproductive. We now learn that there was always a great deal of disagreement among physicians on whether these same kids needed vaccination, but we weren’t told about it at the time.
None of this gives us much confidence in the ability of government bureaucrats, even those dressed up with fancy “medical” titles, to run our lives. In fairness, lest someone suspect I am laying all blame at the feet of President Biden and his political party, we got much of this from the Trump administration and even from our Republican governor. The only thing that can be said for them is that they tired of it before the Democrats, who still show no signs of tiring.
To be fair, the president’s team did not say they are about to reimpose the entire regimen I outlined above. They just want to be able to do it if they decide they want to. That’s bad enough.
This is all of a piece with the recent kerfuffle about gas stoves. A member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission publicly mused the agency was considering banning them. This pronouncement created such public outrage that the commission quickly walked it back, stating the agency had no plans for such a ban.
Now another government agency, the Federal Trade Commission, has announced that it intends to ban non-competition agreements or provisions in employment agreements, nationwide.
I am familiar with such agreements because I’ve dealt with them as a lawyer more than once upon a time. There are plenty of differing opinions among business people and attorneys about the utility of non-competes. Various state laws deal with them in various ways. But does the FTC, without any action by Congress, have any business removing such agreements from state legislatures and state courts? I don’t think so.
My conclusion is that there is a party in government, not confined to any political party but more prevalent among Democrats, who — convinced they know what’s best for us — get a real kick out of trying to control the lives of others. “Emergency powers” are their favorite toys.
The problem is that they aren’t as smart as they think.
