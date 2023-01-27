column2

A few days ago, Deb sent me an internet piece on light pollution. It had orbital photographs of our country, and nations around the world, showing how each night electric lights cover the landscape like lights on a well-lit Christmas tree. The point of the story was that, as pretty as these lights look from orbit, they obscure the night sky for those of us on the ground.

There were other photos showing the night sky from urban, suburban, rural and wilderness areas. The differences, not to my surprise, were profound. The moon, of course, is hard to hide. But otherwise, those who live in towns or cities can’t see much of anything. A few stars, yes. But the constellations and the Milky Way? Not a chance.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

Tags

Recommended for you