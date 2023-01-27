A few days ago, Deb sent me an internet piece on light pollution. It had orbital photographs of our country, and nations around the world, showing how each night electric lights cover the landscape like lights on a well-lit Christmas tree. The point of the story was that, as pretty as these lights look from orbit, they obscure the night sky for those of us on the ground.
There were other photos showing the night sky from urban, suburban, rural and wilderness areas. The differences, not to my surprise, were profound. The moon, of course, is hard to hide. But otherwise, those who live in towns or cities can’t see much of anything. A few stars, yes. But the constellations and the Milky Way? Not a chance.
It’s somewhat better in the suburbs, better still in rural areas, and much better in the wilderness. But the world’s expanding population and the expansion of developed areas has affected stargazing everywhere. I don’t see a solution. Switching from carbon fuels to nuclear or other alternative sources won’t help.
I notice it here at home. We live in the Ridgefields area. To our east lies downtown Kingsport and Eastman Chemical Co., both brightly lit at night. Our own neighborhood has street lamps. When I go outside, even on a clear night, I must crane my neck to look almost directly overhead in order to see stars. Constellations are hard to pick out.
But when I visit my siblings in Western North Carolina, or friends who live in the Cooks Valley area, it’s different. In those places, the hills and mountains shield where I am standing from city lights, and I can see stars. (The only problem with going outside to stargaze at this time of year is that it’s bloody cold.)
There’s nothing to be done about it. Would I want to turn off the city lights at night? Shut down Eastman? Don’t be ridiculous. But thinking about the light pollution story caused me to remember growing up in rural North Carolina where, even in the summer when the nights are short and stargazing not as good, we could go out in the back yard, look up, and see all the splendor of the heavens. I could pick out constellations. The Big and Little Dippers. A few others. I could find the North Star.
I miss that. And there are some other things I miss about those days, too. Our family would frequently leave for short trips, to shop or visit friends, and leave our doors unlocked. Why not? No one would disturb anything. Needless to say, that’s no longer true. Doors remain locked most of the time these days, and for good reason.
A few columns ago, I extolled the virtues of living in Tennessee, particularly around here, as compared to some other places. One of the distinctions I made was crime. I correctly noted that we are not plagued with as much of it as in numerous other places. I also said we have more than I would like.
I wasn’t trying to be prophetic. But just this past week, we received a bulletin on our phones from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department that a man wanted for murder was armed and still at large.
The suspect, a man named Britt, had allegedly shot a woman with whom he had been romantically involved through an open window in her home. He was shortly apprehended, but not before allegedly killing still another person.
The weekend came, and with it another story, this time from Bristol, Virginia, reporting another ongoing investigation concerning a shooting into someone’s home. In both cases, locked doors — assuming they were locked — hadn’t helped. We’ve never had a time in which there was no crime. I understand that. But I don’t remember what we are seeing now occur with such frequency before. I certainly don’t recall the number of kidnappings of small children that we see these days. Maybe I wasn’t paying attention. But I don’t think so.
What’s the cause? Drugs? I’m sure that’s part of it. So-called “toxic masculinity”? Mostly that’s code for discriminating against boys. But in some cases, it seems apt. A murderer, regardless of gender, is “toxic.” Most are men.
What’s the solution? Is crime as inevitable as light pollution? Surely not. But, when apprehended, the suspect Britt was on extended probation for theft and had two charges of domestic violence that hadn’t disturbed his probation.
Maybe we’re not being tough enough.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.