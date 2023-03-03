“The world largely runs on trust. We depend on people and institutions we trust in all facets of our lives. Family. Marriage. Friendship. Work. Business. You name it. We depend on trust.”
I am quoting myself, from a column I wrote nine years ago. The purpose of the column was to bemoan the increasing lack of trust in our federal government and in federal public officials. That concern has only grown since I wrote the column, but that’s not what today’s piece is about anyway.
Today’s column is about distrust. Distrust can be rational. For example, does any American trust China, North Korea, or Russia? I doubt that many do. Our distrust is rational, based on observation over long periods of time. And it’s healthy. It doesn’t mean, however, that America does not have to engage with these nations. We do. We just have to be wary in our dealings.
Distrust can also be irrational. Irrational distrust is distrust without evidence or with only sketchy evidence.
I am afraid we have seen a striking example of irrational distrust in the recent resolution of the Sullivan County Commission to refuse involvement with the regional Hub that seeks to unite local governments and private businesses in promoting economic development over an eight-county area.
I was surprised to read the news report that the commission had voted 23-1 to take that step, with only District 9 Commissioner Joe McMurray dissenting. I was more surprised when I read the justification for the vote, which seemed to be more a visceral negative reaction than a measured and researched decision. The resolution, while lengthy, is long on “what,” and short on “why.”
When I read the reports in this newspaper and on the WCYB e-mail bulletin, my first reaction, as I mentioned to Deborah, was, “They don’t trust the Hub.” That’s still my reaction. We are observing a lack of trust, but, I am convinced, an irrational lack of trust. My conviction solidified the more I learned about the vote, which was done without any prior engagement with the Hub’s leadership and with little or no debate. Everything appears to have been orchestrated in advance.
To supply context, Sullivan County is already involved in economic development. It is a member of NETWORKS, a joint venture of the county, Bristol, Bluff City, and Kingsport. In the recent vote, the commissioners didn’t send signals that they are opposed to economic development, or that they were opposed to any form of joint venture. The commission just believes that if the county, through NETWORKS or otherwise, involves itself with the Hub, Sullivan County will get the short end of the stick in favor of other polities.
Why the commissioners feel that way is not clear. Do they dislike the Hub leadership? Is there lingering resentment over some old real or imagined slight? I don’t know because they don’t say.
But even if such reasons exist, they shouldn’t prevent Sullivan County from engaging with other localities and businesses for the common good. At the very least, they should hear the Hub organizers out.
I liken regional cooperation in economic development to a collegiate athletic conference, whose members wish their conference affiliates well as a group but want to beat them in head-to-head competition. The Southeastern Conference is a great example. Its internal rivalries are legendary. But all conference schools are proud of its members’ records in basketball tournaments and bowl games.
It’s the same in economic development. The proposed dental clinic and dental school can’t be in both Kingsport and Bristol. But are Bristolians going to be better off with having a dental school here in Northeast Tennessee? You bet they are.
If Sullivan County wants some guardrails built into any arrangement it makes for Hub membership, it should figure out what they are, be sure they are realistic, and put them on the table, so that negotiations can be undertaken or at least considered.
If such concessions prove unworkable to the other Hub members, then a rational decision can be made about whether to insist on them or drop them.
But first, the county commission owes the Hub a fair hearing. And it owes Sullivan County voters a public debate, so that those of us who live here can weigh in on what we want. It’s not too late for that to happen.
Presently, all we have is the commission arbitrarily and peremptorily giving the Hub the proverbial finger. That’s not nearly good enough.