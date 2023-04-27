Yesterday, upon the stair,
I met a man who wasn’t there
He wasn’t there again today
I wish, I wish he’d go away...
This verse from Hughes Mearns’ poem “Antigonish” perfectly describes someone with whom we are all familiar. That’s right, the current president of the United States, Joe Biden. Most of the time, he isn’t there.
I am not exaggerating. If you follow his calendar, which is published daily by the White House, the president seldom does anything of consequence, and frequently does nothing at all. At least, nothing we know about. When he speaks, it’s usually to tell us what a wonderful job he is doing, and how everyone is safe and the economy is flourishing.
Except we know it’s not true. When we look around with our eyes open, we see much that is disturbing. Runaway public spending. Rampant inflation. A southern border that is an open door for undocumented migrants to enter illegally in record numbers. Cities where populations live in fear of armed and dangerous criminals. Around the world, we see Russia persisting in its invasion of Ukraine. We are supplying Ukraine with arms and munitions, but at a cost of dangerously depleting the stores available for our own troops. Meanwhile, China prepares for war against our trading partner, Taiwan.
Yet our military seems more interested in making sure its medical support offers puberty blockers to the children of sailors without their parents’ knowing. Biden says nothing about the Chinese sending a spy balloon from one end of the country to the other, but emerges from hiding to announce he will veto a bill to bar males from competing in female sports. Or to announce draconian vehicle emissions standards that will move even hybrid vehicles to gas-guzzler status, with no apparent thought to where the power to charge all those electric vehicles will come from.
If you think any of the foregoing is good, you have to be either helplessly nuts or hopelessly partisan. And if you don’t want to lay it all at Old Joe’s feet, please explain to me how it is that none of what I described above was going on before he took office, at least not nearly to the degree I just described. And yet, our 79-year-old president has announced he will seek another term in office.
But what’s the alternative? On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump is the leading contender for his party’s nomination. There are other candidates and potential candidates. Ron DeSantis. Nikki Haley. Tim Scott. And others. But at the moment, Trump leads the polling. To me, that’s not a thrilling prospect.
Now, any of the potential GOP candidates I listed could lead the country better than Joe Biden. But that’s a pretty low bar to cross. I sometimes think a ChatGPT algorithm could do better than President Joe. It’s also certainly true that the former president has a track record to back up a claim he could do a better job.
When he left office, the United States was energy independent, inflation was low, the border was reasonably secure, Russia was staying inside its borders, and China was not so noisily belligerent.
And that, for many of us, is part of the Trump dilemma. He is certainly competent. He is also bombastic, narcissistic, disingenuous and impulsive.
Exhibit “A” to all of these less-than-attractive characteristics is how he behaved after losing the last presidential election.
I am not referring just to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Contrary to the Democrats’ claims, he did not incite the riot.
But he made the riot possible by insisting he could prove the election was stolen when he could not. Oh, I think there was some election fraud; there usually is. But it was obvious soon after the election that there was not enough provable fraud to overturn the results.
Still, Trump persisted. The results have not been good for the country, or good for his own party. They have cost Republicans three Senate elections in Georgia alone, and other Senate seats elsewhere, and have turned what should have been a solid GOP majority in the House of Representatives into a narrow one.
There are not enough diehard Trump supporters to return him to office, and there are enough swing voters who won’t vote for him to make his election a long shot. So there it is. We are living with the horror of Biden and face the dilemma of Trump.
Some fun, huh?