We are now in the run-up to the holidays. Thanksgiving Day is less than a week away, and Christmas will follow a month later. If they haven’t already, people are starting to plan their holiday season travel, purchase Christmas gifts and plan menus.
I’m looking forward to the holidays this year, more than I’ve been able to do for the past two years. In 2020, the COVID pandemic knocked our usual family holiday right out the door. And in 2021, Deb’s illness made the celebration of Thanksgiving and Christmas in any customary way impossible. We’re not unique. I know a number of others who have had the same experience for more or less the same reasons. But it’s a relief to be able to plan this year without factoring in extraordinary health concerns.
Still, the celebration of holidays changes over time. It has to do so, because families change. Children marry and move elsewhere and have their own families. Even older relatives who are widowed or divorced remarry and have another family to consider in making plans.
Our extended family is no different. One of my brothers lives in the low country of South Carolina. So do his children and their children, who are small. His wife’s mother is in a nursing home near where they live. It’s not realistic to expect him to miss Thanksgiving or Christmas with his grandchildren so he can travel four hours to hang out with his siblings.
Both of my sisters have daughters who have married and moved away. One lives on an Air Force base outside Seattle and has a 1-year-old child. The other married recently and moved to Charleston, South Carolina. She and her husband have their own holiday plans. And so on.
The huge family gatherings we enjoyed not so long ago are now a thing of the past. Instead, those of us who can gather together (as Deb and I could not the past two years) will do a bunch of Zoom or FaceTime communications.
With the reduced crowd, the enormous meals — with so much cooking falling on my sisters, my sister-in-law and Deb — make less sense than they used to make. In particular, slow-roasting a turkey with oyster stuffing — a family tradition of which I’ve written before — is quite a chore. So this year, we’re going to find a way to eat well with less work and fewer leftovers. Times change.
If you’re starting to think I’m getting nostalgic for the way we used to do the holidays, you’re absolutely right. But I’m also philosophical about it. There’s no question that the stress of meal preparation for a large crowd, which fell mostly on the women who took it on, was significant. They actually may be able to enjoy the holidays more now that there won’t be so much work involved. We may get more quality time with them because they won’t be excusing themselves to baste the turkey or mix the stuffing or put the ham on to bake.
I’m sure Deb won’t miss her contributions, which involved cooking, cooling, storing in a cooler, and transporting the food across the mountain, and then trying to find a way to make it fit in my sister’s refrigerator with all the other stuff. Nor will I miss loading the cooler into the car and later carrying it up a flight of stairs for storage upon arrival.
There are some other now-abandoned holiday practices that I don’t miss. For years, the whole family exchanged gifts. I always had the feeling that, except for the gifts to small children, most were donated to charity or disposed of in some other way. But my sisters insisted on it, so we did it.
Then we tried exchanging names for Christmas gifts. That fell apart because, again, my sisters insisted on gifts for everyone, making everyone else either feel bad about what they’d done or buy all of the others gifts, too.
Finally, after my sisters (or, I suspect, their spouses) tumbled to how much buying all those presents was costing them, we just stopped exchanging gifts. Nowadays, if we want to bring anything, it’s food. That works well. Wine is also acceptable. And it’s something I don’t have to prepare. (If Deb wants to cook something, it’s fine with me.)
So, this year at Thanksgiving, those of us who are able to gather will have a good time socializing and sharing a substantial but somewhat less elaborate meal. That’s great, but I have a confession.
I’ll miss the oyster stuffing.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.