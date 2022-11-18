column2

We are now in the run-up to the holidays. Thanksgiving Day is less than a week away, and Christmas will follow a month later. If they haven’t already, people are starting to plan their holiday season travel, purchase Christmas gifts and plan menus.

I’m looking forward to the holidays this year, more than I’ve been able to do for the past two years. In 2020, the COVID pandemic knocked our usual family holiday right out the door. And in 2021, Deb’s illness made the celebration of Thanksgiving and Christmas in any customary way impossible. We’re not unique. I know a number of others who have had the same experience for more or less the same reasons. But it’s a relief to be able to plan this year without factoring in extraordinary health concerns.

