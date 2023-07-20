The presidential election campaign is now underway. On the Democratic side, President Biden says he is running again, and so far only Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson are running against him. Neither is given much chance of wresting the nomination from the sitting president. So, I’m not going to waste my time or yours discussing the Democratic nomination.
On the Republican side, there is once again a host of candidates. Donald J. Trump is running again. Others seeking the nomination include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and some others — the most intriguing of which is Vivek Ramaswamy, a youthful entrepreneur whose cause is hopeless, but who is very articulate. The problem for each of Trump’s challengers is that Trump, for all his legal problems, continues to maintain a substantial lead in the presidential preference polls.
For a while, it appeared that DeSantis could make a run at Trump’s lead, but his polling has now subsided. Each of the candidates has the problem of differentiating himself or herself not only from Trump but from one another.
Maybe one or more of them will begin to do that in next month’s televised debate, but so far, none of them has had much success in doing so.
Except for Ramaswamy, who has no political resume whatsoever, each of the GOP aspirants has a record he or she can point to. Haley was a successful governor and an effective ambassador to the United Nations. Scott is an inspirational American success story. Christie was an effective Republican governor in a largely Democratic state. DeSantis is a sitting governor who was last elected with a 20-point plurality and a chain of policy initiatives appealing to conservative and traditional Americans.
So far, none of this has mattered. Trump continues to lead. I’m not completely sure why. Many former staunch Trump supporters with whom I speak say they’ve had it with him. Most say it’s time for the GOP to move on to someone else.
More to the point, there is every indication that, while Donald Trump has a large number of followers who adhere to his personality cult, there is also a large number of voters who absolutely will not vote for him, many of whom might be persuaded to vote for another Republican candidate. In other words, putting up Trump again may be a good way for Republicans to lose the 2024 election.
There are plenty of reasons to dislike Trump, no matter what point of view from which you approach the issue. No matter how much his cultists love him, none will ever love the man so much as he loves himself. He demands absolute loyalty from everyone, will not tolerate criticism or disagreement, and is willing to throw anyone under the bus. He is the master of unforced errors. Most recently, his inviting prosecution over the classified documents he retained is the model of ego and narcissism.
His persistence in the unprovable stolen election narrative, coupled with his poor judgment in selecting candidates, has twice handed control of the U.S. Senate to the opposing party. There is every reason to think Democrats, far from fearing a Trump candidacy, prefer that he be the GOP nominee. I could go on, but you get the point.
But here is the dilemma for those running against them: While there are plenty of reasons to dislike Donald Trump, ineffective government during his term in office is not one of them, especially from the point of view of those within the Republican Party. From a policy standpoint, Trump’s record on the job was pretty good.
Consider the following: When Trump left office, inflation was low, unemployment was low considering the pandemic, COVID vaccines were coming online, the southern border was secure, and the United States was energy independent for the first time in decades. Moreover, Russia was not invading Ukraine, and the Chinese were not sending spy balloons over the continental United States, buzzing American naval vessels and aircraft, or threatening to invade Taiwan. All that contrasts well with what we’ve received from the Biden administration.
It’s not enough for the other candidates to say, “I am not Trump.” Everyone already knows that. But they don’t know what to say about what they would do differently from Trump, or how they would go about it. They’d better figure that out and do so quickly.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. You can email him at