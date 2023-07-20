column2

The presidential election campaign is now underway. On the Democratic side, President Biden says he is running again, and so far only Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson are running against him. Neither is given much chance of wresting the nomination from the sitting president. So, I’m not going to waste my time or yours discussing the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, there is once again a host of candidates. Donald J. Trump is running again. Others seeking the nomination include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and some others — the most intriguing of which is Vivek Ramaswamy, a youthful entrepreneur whose cause is hopeless, but who is very articulate. The problem for each of Trump’s challengers is that Trump, for all his legal problems, continues to maintain a substantial lead in the presidential preference polls.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. You can email him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you