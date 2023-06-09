Today’s column is another installment in what I am calling “The Continuing Saga of the War against the Robots.” If this brings to mind thoughts of the “Terminator” movies and Skynet, it’s deliberate. I confess to being fond of the “Terminator” films and the novels written by people like S.M. Stirling based on the movies. We are not there, yet, in technology, but I hope those who develop software will take precautions to prevent it.
Instead, this column is about the more prosaic, and sometimes silly, side of artificial intelligence and chatbots. I realize I’ve already mentioned chatbots in two other columns, but this one is not going to be repetitive — at least not much. I promise.
The world of chatbots keeps cranking out new developments that I want to share with you, not only for your amusement but so you will be forewarned and be wary in your use of one.
To refresh your recollections, a chatbot is a form of software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to create prose. You can use a chatbot to write a school report or term paper, an essay, a story, a contract, and so on.
You type in a detailed description of what you want it to write for you, and sit while it creates the document. The most popular chatbot is ChatGPT, which offers both a “free” version and a subscription account, but there are others. We can expect their creators to keep refining their products.
I use a free ChatGPT account, so anything I say about my personal experience applies to that program. I don’t know anything about the competitors. I’ve also compared notes with friends who have shown me examples of what they tried to produce with ChatGPT, and some of my conclusions are based on their experiences, too, as well as published reports. So here is the good, the bad, and the ugly.
The good is that a chatbot can be a pretty good writing tool. The AI can, with a general description of what you want, turn out a decent template for a document such as a contract. That can save some time, but you are not going to be able to use what the bot gives you “as is.”
Likewise, in my fiction writing, I sometimes ask ChatGPT to create a description of a character or setting. But I’ve never got back anything I can use unaltered.
The bad is that there are already programs designed to scan documents to determine whether a document was written by a human or a chatbot. The primary customers for these programs are — you guessed it — schools, colleges and universities.
The very bad is that these “detective” programs have, per reports, a great many bugs themselves. They let bot-written papers pass, and claim documents written by people were written by robots. Until they get better, they will create about as many problems as they solve.
The ugly comes in two observations about ChatGPT. The first is that it’s biased. If asked to create an argument that Donald Trump was a better president than Joe Biden, it will tell you that its programming will not permit it to say anything political.
But ask it to create a document proclaiming Biden is superior to Trump, and the AI will claim it’s not being political, and then give the user what he or she wants. Who knows what other biases are “baked in”? (I’m told that Grammarly, another program I use, has the same defect. But I haven’t noticed it.)
The second ugly feature of ChatGPT is that it is dishonest. It lies. Recently, lawyers in New York City asked ChatGPT to create a legal brief to file in federal court. The AI spit out a lovely document complete with citations to published precedents from other courts.
The primary lawyer filed the brief as it was without checking the citations. The judge, however, checked. Several of the citations were fictitious; the cases didn’t exist.
Needless to say, the judge was not amused. But when the lawyers who were in trouble brought the phony cases to the chatbot’s attention, it insisted the cases were real and the citations genuine.
We can figure that both the chatbots themselves and the programs designed to detect their use will get better. In the meantime, users should be warned not to rely on them too much. Skynet, they are not. But they still can be dangerous.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at