Someone or the other has been forecasting imminent doom for almost as long as I can remember. First, it was “the population explosion,” a scenario in which the world’s population would explode until we ate up all the food and then starved to death. That one was pretty big when I was in college and was supposed to happen “soon.” It did not.

A little later, there was “the coming ice age,” and the “exhaustion of natural resources.” These were separate prophecies that sometimes were combined. We were going to run out of fuel just in time for the next ice age and would all freeze to death, except for the impoverished few who could make it to Brazil or Central Africa. These doomsday scenarios did not pan out, either.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. You can email him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

