Someone or the other has been forecasting imminent doom for almost as long as I can remember. First, it was “the population explosion,” a scenario in which the world’s population would explode until we ate up all the food and then starved to death. That one was pretty big when I was in college and was supposed to happen “soon.” It did not.
A little later, there was “the coming ice age,” and the “exhaustion of natural resources.” These were separate prophecies that sometimes were combined. We were going to run out of fuel just in time for the next ice age and would all freeze to death, except for the impoverished few who could make it to Brazil or Central Africa. These doomsday scenarios did not pan out, either.
Within the blink of an eye, or so it seemed, the coming ice age was out, and “global warming” was in.
The ice caps were going to melt and flood all of the coastal cities by the turn of the century unless drastic action was taken. The last time I looked, the coastal cities here in the United States and elsewhere around the world were still there.
Al Gore can still visit Charleston, Miami, Florida and Nice, France, when he wants.
Sometime over the past 20 years, “global warming” changed to “climate change.” The handy thing about the latter term is that it can be used to fit any extreme weather by those looking for “evidence.” Cold winter with lots of snow? Climate change. Winter warmer than usual with little snowfall? Climate change again. Hot summer? Ditto. Cooler summer? Check. Very versatile. All weather events can serve as evidence.
The doomsday clock keeps being pushed forward. First, it was the year 2000. Then it became 2020. Now (I think), it’s up to 2035 or 2050. But always, the prescription seems to be the same. Draconian measures must be taken immediately to fend off the doom that is fast approaching.
These measures always will apply to the mass of people, but not to those who are pushing them. Al Gore’s home gets to keep its carbon footprint. Climate activists get to keep their Learjets for travel to their conferences.
If the foregoing sounds cynical, it’s because it is.
Outrageous predictions that have a way of not becoming true inspire cynicism, rather like the story of the little boy who cried “Wolf!”
That’s a shame because the climate really is changing, and human activity most likely has something to do with the process. The issue thus becomes what to do about it.
As an initial proposition, I hasten to add that human burning of fossil fuels, the bête noire of the climate change alarmists, probably is not the sole cause of our changing climate. Natural history teaches that the climate has always changed over time. Our planet has always managed to have ice ages and warm periods of varying duration without any help from us. For example, a number of scientists believe that the output of the sun changes from time to time, for reasons that are presently not well understood.
But don’t breathe a word about solar activity to the climate change alarmists who now occupy many slots in government, academia and the media. They’ll call you a “climate change denier” and proclaim that “the science is settled.” Yet science is never settled. If it were, it wouldn’t be science. New discoveries and hypotheses are always being developed.
The tendency to stifle debate and inquiry in this area, as in much else these days, is alarming. It doesn’t help that this is coming from some of the same people who gave us useless COVID protocols and something called “non-racist math.” When political preferences drive “science,” real science disappears.
The Biden administration wants to push electric vehicles through draconian emissions standards that would turn even hybrid vehicles into regulatory gas-guzzlers, heedless of where the energy to charge them is going to come from. All alternative forms of energy production are good, but the brown-outs in Texas a couple of years ago should have taught us that solar and wind power need good weather to work. In the meantime, China, India and Russia continue to burn coal at a prodigious rate and show no inclination to slow down.
A sane energy policy would recognize that we are going to need fossil fuels for the foreseeable future and encourage their production, while at the same time going full bore on research and development of nuclear power and other “clean” energy sources. Our present policy is not sane.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. You can email him at