A few weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in two companion cases challenging the college admissions practices of two universities — Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (my alma mater, as it happens). In both cases, the issue is the schools’ use of racial criteria to make admissions decisions.
The plaintiffs say both schools’ practices are illegal under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended. UNC, a public school, is also accused of violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, a claim that cannot be raised against Harvard, which is private.
These are test cases. Harvard and UNC are hardly the only institutions that use race as a factor in admissions, although about a dozen states have enacted laws prohibiting their state-supported institutions from doing so. One of these is California, where the prohibition was enacted by voters in a referendum vote a little over 25 years ago. (A subsequent referendum in which it was proposed to reverse the first was rejected more recently.)
Ever since the case of Bakke v. Board of Regents of the University of California back in the 1970s, the Supreme Court has held that race may be “a factor” in college admissions without running afoul of the 14th Amendment or of the Civil Rights Act. The justification for these rulings has been that using race as one of a number of factors is not invidious discrimination, but rather a benign effort to achieve a more “diverse” student body by admitting members of underrepresented groups when admission might otherwise be denied.
The Supreme Court has never seemed to be completely comfortable with these rulings. Its decisions have sought to qualify the holding by seeking to place some guardrails on race-based admissions criteria, and in some decisions suggesting that approval of such criteria comes with an unspecified “expiration date.”
The interchange between some of the justices and counsel for the defendants during a grueling five-hour oral argument suggests that the expiration date may have arrived. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas were particularly tough on the lawyers for Harvard and UNC.
There are plenty of logical holes in the two schools’ justification for what they are doing. In both cases, applicants are considered either underrepresented or not. Black, Native American and Hispanic applicants are underrepresented; white and Asian applicants are not. (I’m not sure how they classify Pacific Islanders.) The schools use self-identification by applicants’ checking boxes on the application form to enable the admissions personnel to arrive at how any particular applicant will be classified.
The logical difficulties of this methodology are immediately apparent. Asian or Asian-descended people make up over one-half of the world’s population. “Asians” include Afghans, Indians, Han Chinese, Koreans, Japanese and other ethnic groups. “White” people include, not only Europeans, but people from Western Asia and North Africa. Hispanics include Europeans and a wide variety of folks from Latin America, many of whom self-identify as “white” — at least when an admissions preference is not on the line. Black applicants include the children of physicians and investment bankers as well as those of more modest means.
Asian applicants at Harvard fare especially poorly under this system. Harvard uses a “holistic” (i.e., partially subjective) approach to admissions, in which its admissions personnel assign scores for various criteria. One is “personal success,” which is supposed to represent an evaluation of their social skills. Asian applicants, most of whom are high academic achievers, are consistently assigned low “personal success” scores. As Justice Alito suggested during oral argument, there are two possible explanations for why this is so.
One is that Asian applicants, whether their ancestors were from Kabul or Tokyo, all have poor social skills. The other is that Asian applicants are the victims of willful discrimination. The reader can decide which explanation makes more sense.
The question facing the court is whether promoting diversity is a sufficient reason to justify the race-based discrimination that is taking place. The academic community widely accepts that it is. But UNC’s lawyer was forced to admit that a belief that segregated schools were better could not have been used in, say, 1960, to justify segregation.
There’s little question that prohibiting race-based criteria would lower the number of some minorities being admitted. At Harvard, the drop in African Americans is expected to be from 14% to 10% of admissions. But officials in states that already prohibit the practice claim the effect is not as profound as claimed.
In any event, we’ll find out what the Supreme Court says about it in a few months.
