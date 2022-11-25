column2

A few weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in two companion cases challenging the college admissions practices of two universities — Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (my alma mater, as it happens). In both cases, the issue is the schools’ use of racial criteria to make admissions decisions.

The plaintiffs say both schools’ practices are illegal under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended. UNC, a public school, is also accused of violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, a claim that cannot be raised against Harvard, which is private.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.