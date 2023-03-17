column2

We are in the midst of an early spring, watching Bartlett pear and redbud trees bloom, and green leaves peek from their buds on trees here and there, hoping that a hard freeze won’t show up to set back the progress of plant life in bringing in the changing season, but fearing it will happen.

Spring will not “officially” be with us until Monday, with the arrival of the equinox. In the meantime, we today celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and hope the early spring will last. Indeed, for me, St. Patrick’s Day has not only meant a day I can rejoice in being at least partly Irish, but also a signal that the season is about to change. As a rule of thumb, I’ve figured that if we make it to St. Pat’s without a major snowfall, we’re not going to get one.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

