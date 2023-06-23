Is it possible to walk and chew gum at the same time?
Based on what I am reading from various sources about the indictment of Donald Trump in Florida, one wouldn’t think so.
Those who support the former president are saying the prosecution is politically motivated, that the documents in his possession were not really at risk of a security breach, and that others on the other side of the political spectrum have gotten away with as bad or worse, that the Department of Justice and the FBI are biased, partisan and corrupt, and that the unprecedented prosecution of a former president is the end product of making the justice system a weapon to be wielded against the political opponents of those in power.
Those who don’t like Trump are saying that what is unprecedented is Trump’s cavalier and arrogant defiance of what began as respectful requests for him to return records that were government property, that the careless way the records were stored, including records that were very, very secret defense planning and intelligence reports is shocking, and that Trump lied about what he had and misled others to support him in his falsehoods.
Most of what I am seeing isn’t two-sided at all. I am not seeing much “on the other hand” from anyone. The issue is presented as a choice between A or B, and only one can be picked. A binary choice in a zero-sum game. But are these choices really the only options? I don’t think so.
What about “both and” as opposed to “either-or?” Isn’t it possible that both are true?
I can understand why some folks don’t want to think so. Americans of all generations are brought up to think every story had good guys and bad guys (or girls). We want heroes and villains, someone to wear the white hat and someone the black one. That’s the mythology we look for when we try to make sense of the stories unfolding around us. But the sad facts are that some stories don’t have any heroes, that the available choices at any given time are not required to include a good, that there can be bad people on our side as well as the other, and that some confrontations include bad actors all the way around. In the case under discussion, I believe that most of the things we are hearing from both sides are true.
I’ve written before that the past few years have shown us that there is substantial partisan corruption in the Department of Justice and in the FBI, at least in their Washington, D.C., offices. There is no doubt that they went after Trump and some of his associates in the “Russian Collusion” canard in a partisan, ruthless and largely dishonest way.
There is no reason to believe these institutions are any better now under Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray than they were in 2016 under Eric Holder and James Comey.
I also acknowledge that what Hillary Clinton did with records in her possession back in 2016 was even worse than what Trump has done. Trump is holding paper records, and there’s no reason to believe any foreign power has had access to them. Clinton stored tens of thousands of sensitive documents on an unsecured server, with the strong possibility that someone who shouldn’t see them hacked in. She also destroyed evidence.
But the Obama administration was not going to prosecute her, no matter how illegal her conduct. When Trump took office, in a rare display of magnanimity, he declined to have his people pursue an indictment on the well-considered ground it would appear to be partisan targeting. Obviously, Joe Biden has no such compunction. Speaking of Biden, there are at least serious questions about whether he and his family are getting a pass for illegal activity, too. So, yes, what’s going on is partisan.
As for Trump, there’s really no doubt he hung onto classified documents he wasn’t supposed to keep and was both defiant and dishonest about having done so. His mantra seems to be, “If Hillary got away with it, then I should be able to, too. SHE wasn’t prosecuted.”
But what else did he expect from the Biden administration? Both he and it are playing dangerous games, he to use his “persecution” to gin up support, and it to use the prosecution to goose Trump’s support enough to assure his nomination but kill his chances of election.
As I said, a story without heroes.