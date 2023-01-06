column2

Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.

Doing some online research, there really is a website called “FleeCalifornia.org.” On it, there are links that provide information about a number of states Californians may check out, if they are looking to relocate. Tennessee is one. I tried to find current statistics on the exact number of Californians who have recently moved to Kingsport, but I wasn’t successful, which is probably my fault. I know they have recently been reported by Mayor Pat Shull. As I recall, California is indeed a donor state but trails some others among those who have moved here recently.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.