Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
Doing some online research, there really is a website called “FleeCalifornia.org.” On it, there are links that provide information about a number of states Californians may check out, if they are looking to relocate. Tennessee is one. I tried to find current statistics on the exact number of Californians who have recently moved to Kingsport, but I wasn’t successful, which is probably my fault. I know they have recently been reported by Mayor Pat Shull. As I recall, California is indeed a donor state but trails some others among those who have moved here recently.
Our city is not the only place in Tennessee that has seen an influx of residents from other places over the past several years.
A couple of years ago, I watched a video from a WGN newscast in Chicago about the 17,000 people who had relocated from metropolitan Chicago to metropolitan Nashville.
One of them was thriller writer Brad Thor, whom the station interviewed. “It’s not the people,” Thor said. “It’s the politics, which is not going to change.”
Without getting too political in this column, it’s perfectly true that because of high taxes and crime, Illinois is one of a number of states that have lost population over the past few years. California I have already mentioned. New York is another. Florida and Texas appear to have been the largest beneficiaries of this migration, but Tennessee is significant, too. This trend has been helped by the increasing number of people who can live almost anywhere and work remotely, something that has not abated after the pandemic as much as some supposed might happen.
Nor does it appear that those who have left their former states of residence for frequently warmer and always less expensive climes have turned around and started voting for the same policies that caused them to leave, at least among recent movers. The Chicagoans who have landed in Williamson County outside Nashville don’t seem to have changed politics there, for example.
Florida is encouraging an influx of new residents from colder and more dangerous places. Last fall, when celebrating his reelection as governor, Ron DeSantis boasted, “Florida is where ‘woke’ goes to die.” Nothing is permanent in politics, but at the present, what DeSantis said seems to be true — and there is some reason to believe Florida’s public policies have helped attract new residents.
I can certainly see why those who are able might choose to leave California, Illinois or New York, among other places. Crime, high cost of living, and high state and local taxes are all good motivations to leave. But why should they choose Tennessee in general, and Kingsport in particular, if they decide to relocate? I can think of several reasons why I might, if I were leaving Chicago or Los Angeles, prefer to live around here as opposed to Texas or Florida.
One is an equable climate and relative freedom from natural disasters. We have hot summers, but nothing like Texas. Our winters, despite the recent Arctic blast, are mostly mild. We sometimes get snowfalls, but nothing like the 6 feet of snow recently dumped on upstate New York. We have four distinct seasons. Most of the state is not prone to tornadoes or flooding. And we don’t get hurricanes.
Another is that, while I’d rather we didn’t have the crime we have, we are nowhere near what’s seen in New York City, Chicago and some other places. Drug gangs don’t run our neighborhoods. Our kids can go to playgrounds without fear of being collateral damage in a shootout. We can walk around downtown at night without fear of being mugged, or worse.
Taxes are relatively low. And if you think home prices are high here, ask someone who has moved from California or Massachusetts what they were able to buy here after selling a modest home where they used to live. Public education is good, and higher education is available at lower costs than in many other places.
Kingsport is not Camelot. It rains before sundown. The morning mist sometimes lingers after 8 a.m. But it is, all the same, a congenial spot for “happy ever-aftering.”
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at