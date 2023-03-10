I’m sticking with the issue of “trust” for another column. There doesn’t seem to be much trust in today’s society, and with good reason.
I have followed some of the reporting of Dominion’s lawsuit for defamation against Fox News (and others). Dominion makes voting machines. Many states, or localities within states, used Dominion machines in the 2020 election. Many still use them.
Following the election, defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and his lawyers contended that the Dominion machines were not secure devices, and that they had been altered in critical precincts to inflate the votes for now-President Joe Biden. It was a claim Trump’s lawyers didn’t prove, because they couldn’t.
But for weeks, Fox News and Newsmax, among others covered the claims in a big way. Fox personalities such as Lou Dobbs and Sean Hannity presented the claims, but didn’t offer any qualification or context. They appeared to endorse them as true.
We learned recently that Fox News and its reporters and pundits never believed Trump’s claims concerning Dominion had any substance.
But they reported them in a positive light anyway, because they thought their viewers would like that, and that positive coverage would boost their viewer ratings and revenue. That is not a good look. And yes, what we know now does damage the network’s credibility.
I’m not going to predict what will happen at trial. Fox has legal defenses that may work. And I have no idea of whether and in what amount Dominion can prove damages. (One of my friends thinks it can do so easily, but I’m more skeptical until I see some of their evidence.) Nor am I predicting that Fox will lose a large number of viewers. As Bill O’Reilly has observed, Fox viewers have nowhere to go, at least at present.
But Fox’s present legal difficulties highlight the dilemma that faces everyone who wants to keep up with current events. Fox is not alone in what it did. Every major broadcast and cable news network slants, and sometimes distorts, their reports in order to please their viewing audience and keep or gain viewers.
Think I’m exaggerating? Consider: For three years, all of the “legacy” media daily harped on the canard that Trump had colluded with the Russian government to gain advantage in the 2016 election campaign. We now have known for years that this was twaddle. And those of us who were willing to examine the available evidence knew it all along. So did the news outlets who pushed the story. But they ran with it anyway.
And consider this: Even today, the same outlets let the Biden administration’ most outrageous claims go unchallenged. No, the southern border is not secure. No, Biden didn’t do anything to bring down the deficit. Sorry, but fuel and food prices are still high. And so on. They do this because they realize their most loyal viewers are left-leaning, and want them to slant the news. As with Fox on the election “fraud” story, it’s all about money.
The legacy media also told us that the COVID virus absolutely did not originate in a Chinese laboratory, that there was nothing to the reports concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop computer, and that China had “beaten” the pandemic. There were ample reasons to doubt the assertions when they were made, but they were presented as gospel.
Some network reporters seem unable to ask an honest question. For example, an NBC reporter recently asked presidential candidate Nikki Haley what she thought of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill to “ban abortion.” Graham’s bill proposes to limit abortion after 15 weeks gestation. Agree or disagree with the proposed legislation, there’s an obvious difference. I could give other examples, but space does not permit.
Fox News at least serves the purpose of reporting some of the things I listed above, things the other networks refuse to report or claim are false, when they’re not. I’ll give Fox that. But my point is that none of the networks, broadcast or cable, that I’ve mentioned are reliable. Not one.
That’s also true of most of the “national” newspapers. So, what’s the solution, if you want accurate information? I’m afraid there is no single answer.
One is to watch all network and cable news critically. Check what you see from other sources. Another is to look online for alternatives. I never bought the Trump election canard because I found other sources that explained his claims couldn’t be proven.
But I sure wish SOMEBODY would report “straight news.”
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at r_arrington@chartertn.net.