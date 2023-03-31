All writers must live with page and word limits. Sometimes we have to cut some words, or even paragraphs and pages, that we like. But I find it’s a good idea to save thoughts. Maybe they can be used later. So today I’m going to cover some things I had to leave out of two earlier columns.
Last week, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to ask NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership to engage with Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub for economic development. That was a welcome but not surprising development. When the Sullivan County Commission voted not to get involved with NETNHub last month, it was roundly criticized by the BMA, on this newspaper’s editorial page, and in one of my columns.
I don’t know whether the BMA’s resolution will influence the commission. And I still don’t fully understand the commission’s reasoning for rejecting the opportunity to explore the Hub. I gather they feared the Hub would not treat Sullivan County fairly and that the county’s money would be spent on economic development for someone else. I can’t deny that concern is trivial, but there are ways to address it and still remain engaged.
How is the organization to be structured? How staffed? How will decisions be made? What guardrails are in place to make sure all members are treated fairly? I don’t see how these questions can be answered without discussion.
Then, if the answers you get aren’t satisfactory, you can ask for changes. You might get them. If you don’t, you can at least make an informed decision, not an arbitrary one. But if you won’t engage in the first place, you’ll never know.
So, I hope the commission reconsiders its position on further discussions with the Hub. Talking won’t hurt anything, and could lead to some very positive things. Refusing to talk generates nothing except more local dissatisfaction.
When my last column on the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank was published, some of my friends argued with me about my dismissal of the two banks’ fixation on ESG (environmental, social and governance) investment and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) as reasons for the two banks’ failures. I stick with what I said, but I will elaborate.
Personally, I don’t approve of either ESG or DEI, as they are presently practiced in business and academia. If “environmentally sound” businesses are really good investments, they don’t need a policy or a mandate to convince anyone to recommend them. As for DEI, it seems to lead to lack of diversity of opinion, inequity in the way people are treated, and exclusion of individuals who hold opinions contrary to whoever is in charge.
Nor do I doubt that the failed banks were into promoting both. I do deny that the banks’ financial commitments in those areas are what brought them down. I explained what did in my prior column, but allow me to say more.
Management at these two banks lost sight of basic banking principles requiring diversification in both their investment portfolios and their customer bases. They were fixated on other things and lost sight of their responsibilities in running a sound commercial bank. Certainly, the “other things” that obsessed them included ESG and DEI. But they were obsessed with other things as well. Being distracted by ESG and DEI contributed to the failures but by themselves didn’t cause it.
What I think is really unfortunate about the failure of these two banks — and the need to prop up some others — is that it has led some individuals, and some businesses, to leave other midsized or regional banks, some of which do business in our area. Thankfully, that trend seems to be subsiding.
Yes, there are banks about the same size as SVB and Signature, or smaller. No, depositors should not expect them to do the same stupid stuff that SVB and Signature did. Every banker with whom I have spoken has been shocked to learn about the investment strategies of both. If any business depositors are really concerned about having uninsured funds on deposit, they should engage with their banks on strategies to protect their deposits. And there are some.
There is excess deposit insurance, which is expensive if large sums are to be insured.
And there is the tactic of “sweeping” excess deposits into other depository banks, which many businesses already do. Both techniques are far better than panic.
