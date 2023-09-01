column2

Way back when, when I was on my high school debate team and for about a semester on one of the debate teams in college, I was taught that the best debates featured a clash of competing arguments in which the two debaters met their opponents’ arguments head-on. Later, when I took up litigation as part of my law practice, my mentors taught me that, while some opposing arguments had to be met directly, sometimes it was better to ignore some opposing arguments and spend my time on my strongest points.

Both points of view have merits. It’s true that real-life debates in business, law or politics don’t follow the formalized rules for secondary school and collegiate debating, where judges check off boxes and assign points. Whether one is trying to convince a business partner, a judge, a jury or the voting public, the goal is to connect with the audience persuasively and not score arbitrary points.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. You can email him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

