Way back when, when I was on my high school debate team and for about a semester on one of the debate teams in college, I was taught that the best debates featured a clash of competing arguments in which the two debaters met their opponents’ arguments head-on. Later, when I took up litigation as part of my law practice, my mentors taught me that, while some opposing arguments had to be met directly, sometimes it was better to ignore some opposing arguments and spend my time on my strongest points.
Both points of view have merits. It’s true that real-life debates in business, law or politics don’t follow the formalized rules for secondary school and collegiate debating, where judges check off boxes and assign points. Whether one is trying to convince a business partner, a judge, a jury or the voting public, the goal is to connect with the audience persuasively and not score arbitrary points.
All the same, it can be frustrating to watch a public political debate in which the debaters talk over or around one another, and don’t seem to engage directly. That was part of my reaction when watching last week’s televised debate among several candidates for the Republican nomination for president. If they’d ever been taught the art of directly confronting an opponent, the candidates seldom showed it. With few exceptions, that even included differences with the missing candidate, Donald Trump.
Most of the participants didn’t quite know what to do about Trump. I suspect that if the moderators hadn’t brought him up, he might not have been mentioned. His name surfaced when one of the moderators asked that if Trump is nominated, but convicted of one of the multitudinous charges against him, would the candidates on the stage nonetheless vote for him?
Two, including Chris Christie, who has been a vocal critic of the former president, refused to raise their hands. Vivek Ramaswamy’s arm shot into the air with evident enthusiasm. Nikki Haley and Tim Scott’s arms followed suit. Mike Pence raised his hand but looked sour when he did it. Ron DeSantis, in a departure from what was otherwise a pretty good performance, raised his hand only after seeing what others were doing.
I realize that Trump presents a unique problem for those running against him. I doubt any of them has any real problem with the policy choices Trump made as president, or with the persons he appointed to judicial or administrative offices. They don’t have much bad to say about what he did in office, at least until we get to Jan. 6, 2021.
There, they are confronted by the large number of Republican primary voters who apparently don’t think what Trump did was all that bad. So they are left with just saying, “Hey, look at me. I’m not Trump.” But of course, the potential voters already know that.
Chris Christie doesn’t care. His observation that, whether Trump’s behavior was criminal or not, it was not behavior befitting a federal officer, drew boos from the Trump supporters in the live audience, and actually met the issue head-on.
If Trump had been present, there would have been real fireworks.
But he wasn’t there, and none of the other candidates wanted to speak either in support of Christie’s remark or to defend Trump. So, we didn’t get a real debate on the subject.
Christie has no real chance of being nominated. Nor does Mike Pence. Nor does North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The remaining candidates, except for Ramaswamy, might have a chance under the right circumstances, even though they all trail Trump in the polls by a goodly margin. But if any of them is to have a solid chance, they must find ways to differentiate themselves from Trump in a way that will attract primary votes.
Nikki Haley came the closest when she observed that polling shows that the public at large does not want either Joe Biden or Donald Trump, who is “the most unpopular candidate in the country.”
DeSantis also tried when he said that the race out to be about what should be done in the future, not what happened on Jan. 6, and that the Republicans would lose if they allowed the election to be about the latter. But he didn’t complete the thought by saying, “Trump is the guy who brought this on us, and if we stick with him, we’re gonna lose.”
I think he — or someone — is going to need to do that.
