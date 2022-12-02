Every now and then I hear from readers of this column. Some of them are kind and complimentary. A few are outraged and sometimes angry. Some tell me that they like mine OK, but Deb’s better. Others want to know why I bother to write about anything other than politics.
I always thank the reader for reading my columns. Whether I engage further with him or her depends on the circumstances. I do not mention these messages in future columns except under two circumstances. One is when I have messed something up, which happens occasionally, and I need to correct what I said. The other is when the reader has offered a solution that I believe should see print. And that’s the case today.
Last week, I wrote, in what I thought a fairly evenhanded way, about two cases now before the United States Supreme Court. Both involve college admissions practices that take into consideration the race of the applicant. (I guess the column must have been evenhanded. I didn’t get any hate mail about it.)
A reader from Fort Blackmore, Virginia, believes he has a solution to the issue before the court. He suggests that all applications should be sent to a central clearinghouse, which would assign a number to each application and forward it to the college or university the applicant has chosen without any name attached.
No information about the applicant’s race or ethnicity would be included. The college wouldn’t even be given the applicant’s address, until it made an acceptance or rejection decision. This method would prevent the school from making any deduction about race based on the applicant’s name or address. The school wouldn’t know if the applicant were named Jane Chung or Kathy Jones, or James Kaminski or Joshua Nkomo, or whether he or she lived on the south side of Chicago or Martha’s Vineyard.
The system wouldn’t be perfect, but my reader said it would take race out of the admissions equation and ensure merit-based selection. I agree it would do that.
But the reader’s suggestion hasn’t the ghost of a chance of ever being adopted. I’ll get into that shortly, but I first want to thank my correspondent from Fort Blackmore for his very provocative letter.
The method outlined above would indeed make the process race-proof.
But it would also make it geography-proof, legacy-proof and athletics-proof.
Elimination of these factors would make the proposal dead on arrival, not only with the college administrators, but also with parents, applicants and much of the public.
Every public school gives some level of priority to applicants from the state in which the school is located. They have to. Some parents already don’t like public colleges admitting anyone from outside the state, because there are only so many spaces available. OK, maybe that could be solved by providing the college with the state of residence. However, many state universities take a look at what part of the state an applicant is from. The University of Tennessee, for example, wants students from Dyersburg as well as Jonesborough.
Legacy admissions are practiced, at one level or another, by most colleges. Suppose a kid’s mom or dad, or both, is a UT graduate. Suppose the proud parents donate to their alma mater. Do you think that ought to count toward their kid getting into the university? I promise you Mom and Dad do. A particular set of parents being unhappy might not bother the college too much. But what about hundreds or thousands?
Finally, there is the issue of collegiate athletics. If you don’t think the admissions rules are routinely bent so that some kid who scores 40 points a game in basketball, or who can throw a baseball at 90 miles an hour, or has thrown 30 touchdown passes in a football season, can get admitted, then you must have been living on Tahiti or somewhere, or at least not paying attention.
Any proposal for any sort of blind admissions system would create howls of protests from college coaches, athletic administrators, parents of athletes, and college sports fans and donors to athletics departments.
Any workaround would open the door for other exceptions, and soon we’d be back to square one.
I haven’t even mentioned those who approve of race-based admission, at one level or another. I haven’t had to do so.
I salute the reader for his proposal. But it wouldn’t work.
