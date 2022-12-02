column2

Every now and then I hear from readers of this column. Some of them are kind and complimentary. A few are outraged and sometimes angry. Some tell me that they like mine OK, but Deb’s better. Others want to know why I bother to write about anything other than politics.

I always thank the reader for reading my columns. Whether I engage further with him or her depends on the circumstances. I do not mention these messages in future columns except under two circumstances. One is when I have messed something up, which happens occasionally, and I need to correct what I said. The other is when the reader has offered a solution that I believe should see print. And that’s the case today.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.