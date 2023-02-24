column2

Ambrose Bierce was an American newspaperman, satirist and author of the early 20th century. One of his most well-known books was “The Devil’s Dictionary.” Bierce’s definitions were biting, cynical, thought- provoking and usually amusing. One of his entries, a particular favorite of mine, is his definition of “bigot.”

A bigot, Bierce wrote, is “One who is obstinately and zealously attached to an opinion that you do not entertain.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you