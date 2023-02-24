Ambrose Bierce was an American newspaperman, satirist and author of the early 20th century. One of his most well-known books was “The Devil’s Dictionary.” Bierce’s definitions were biting, cynical, thought- provoking and usually amusing. One of his entries, a particular favorite of mine, is his definition of “bigot.”
A bigot, Bierce wrote, is “One who is obstinately and zealously attached to an opinion that you do not entertain.”
Recent events have again highlighted that the Bierce definition is, in practice, alive and well more than 100 years after he conceived it. Let’s take a case out of Virginia.
Last July, newly elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. Dutta had earlier gained attention when she opposed the efforts of the Fairfax County Board of Education to change the admissions standards of Thomas Jefferson High School for science and technology in an effort to boost enrollment for African-American and Latino students. Dutta, whose son was a student at the highly competitive school, believed that the changed admissions standards would establish racial quotas in a way harmful to the children of Asian Americans.
Dutta’s efforts in resisting the proposed changes in Fairfax County did not prevent her from obtaining the initial approval of the Virginia Senate. But on Feb. 7, the state Senate, on a motion of another Asian American, Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, voted to block her appointment from becoming final, effectively removing her from the board. The vote was strictly on party lines, with all Democratic members voting “aye.”
Dutta’s sin? She had dared suggest that America’s founding documents were noble documents, and were not “all about slavery.” Her critics did not — quite — call Dutta, who is obviously a person of color, a “white supremacist.” They had enough self-awareness to realize that wouldn’t work, if the term were printed next to her name and photograph. So instead they insisted she is “allied with white supremacists.” In other words, she’s a bigot. The implication is that any white person who shares Dutta’s view of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution must be an actual white supremacist, as opposed to just an ally.
That categorization would include Governor Youngkin, who is white. It would also include anyone who shares the opinion that while the Constitution at the time of its adoption shamefully accommodated slavery, the document, taken as a whole, provides an inspired and noble blueprint for a just system of government, just as the Declaration of Independence embodied the aspirations of a people who later produced the Constitution. Count me in that group. We reject the proposition that this country was founded, not in order to “secure the blessings of liberty” to anyone, but to promote and preserve the institution of slavery.
I think those who endorse the “slavery theory” of America’s founding are wrong. I believe they are misguided. I think they are both intellectually and factually dishonest in their willingness to distort history to conform to their political agenda. But it’s not necessary to call them “bigots,” “racists” or the like. I’m more than willing to debate them on the merits of their views. It’s sad that political discourse has descended into mindless name calling.
The point is not whether Ms. Dutta is right or wrong. That issue can only be resolved by debate on the merits of her views.
The point is that terms such as “bigot” or “racist” or “white supremacist,” all of which can be useful if supported by genuine evidence, now are almost meaningless because so many in politics routinely use them to describe anyone with whom they disagree.
Such personalized attacks are nowadays almost exclusively the province of the political left, which has captured the Democratic Party and the legacy media. Their use is designed to shut down debate and to marginalize anyone critical of the user’s agenda by silencing them.
Ms. Dutta’s views may be wrong, although I do not think so. But whether they are or not, she is not the villain in this story. Rather, the villains are the partisans in the Virginia Senate who prefer getting rid of her voice on the State Board of Education to engaging her in any form of debate or rational discussion. They lack the imagination to do more than call her names.
Maybe someone should send them a copy of “The Devil’s Dictionary.”
Surely a new name to call their adversaries is in there somewhere.