Those of us whose jobs require a great deal of writing are always looking for ways to improve what we write, not only in terms of style and content but also in grammar and usage. I don’t consider myself to be a particularly poor grammarian, but I’m nowhere near the level of my sister, the retired college English professor. I must confess that most of my grammatical usage is instinctive, based on years of experience. I write what looks or sounds correct, having long forgotten the precise rules I learned way back when.

Fortunately, technology now offers assistance. Microsoft Word has a spell-check feature. I’ve downloaded an application called “Grammarly,” which helps with syntax, spelling and punctuation. Using Google or another browser, it’s possible to look up correct usage when in doubt. (These programs are different from chatbots like Chat.GPT. The latter is designed to help draft documents using artificial intelligence.)These applications are helpful, but not always.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

