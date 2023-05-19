Those of us whose jobs require a great deal of writing are always looking for ways to improve what we write, not only in terms of style and content but also in grammar and usage. I don’t consider myself to be a particularly poor grammarian, but I’m nowhere near the level of my sister, the retired college English professor. I must confess that most of my grammatical usage is instinctive, based on years of experience. I write what looks or sounds correct, having long forgotten the precise rules I learned way back when.
Fortunately, technology now offers assistance. Microsoft Word has a spell-check feature. I’ve downloaded an application called “Grammarly,” which helps with syntax, spelling and punctuation. Using Google or another browser, it’s possible to look up correct usage when in doubt. (These programs are different from chatbots like Chat.GPT. The latter is designed to help draft documents using artificial intelligence.)These applications are helpful, but not always.
They are of no help when I want to use a word from a foreign language or deliberately use slang.
I sometimes find myself in disagreement with others about correct usage. Last week, a friend said that the recent jury verdict against Donald Trump for sexually assaulting a woman back in 1995 or 1996 (she couldn’t remember which) was “historical.”
I told him he meant “historic,” and he wanted to argue about it. So, I looked it up.
It turns out my friend was right that the court judgment was historical; it happened in the past. But that wasn’t what he meant. “Historic” means an event of great importance. “Historical” just means it happened in the past.
I’ve also disagreed with the copy editors of my novels about using semicolons. It turned out they were right and I was wrong.
I thought it was at least permissible to use them in a complex sentence with more than one comma in the first portion, and then joined by a conjunction, such as the following: “She went to the market, bought two scarves, and stopped for coffee; but she had no time to visit the bookstore before heading home.”
The editors said the semicolon should have been a comma. When I looked it up, I found they were right. (Hmmm. I just realized that Grammarly didn’t flag the semicolon I just used. It also didn’t flag the sentence when I tried changing the semicolon to a comma. Maybe I was right after all. But then, the Grammarly app says the word “Grammarly” isn’t a word.)
I wish spelling and punctuation were the worst problems that face writers. Getting published these days is an adventure. So, for some, is finding work. When I was much younger, there was a healthy market for short fiction in magazines, not only the “pulps” but some of the slick-cover magazines. Now that market has all but dried up.
As for book publishers, the major houses are not only selective but also frequently have ideological axes to grind. The smaller houses don’t have as much marketing clout and are, well, quirky.
I’ve opted for “assisted self-publishing.” This means I get help in copyediting, formatting and cover design, but submit my book for publication myself using Kindle Direct Publishing on Amazon. This works well, but it’s still hard to get your work noticed.
And Jeff Bezos and his minions didn’t design the royalty structure so that the writer can make money; they designed it so that Amazon can make money.
But there are writers with worse problems. I know a woman who is a professional scriptwriter; she writes scripts for films and television shows. Right now she’s on strike. The Writers Guild of America has downed tools in protest of the film industry’s position on the union contract. The writers’ grievances are too numerous to summarize here, but the worst thing I’ve heard about the strike is the fear expressed by some scriptwriters that even if they win several of their demands, it won’t do them all that much good.
It seems, from what I’ve been told, that there is an elite group of people in both the film and television industries, a group one producer called “the Club,” which dominates story and script selection.
If someone isn’t a member of the Club, or doesn’t have ties to someone in it, it is hellishly difficult to get one’s script noticed. Moreover, some studios have now imposed arbitrary limitations on acceptable plots and characters.
Ah, the difficulties of being a writer!
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.