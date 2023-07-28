Have you ever had the following thought? “Dozens of channels, two streaming services with hundreds of options, and ... nothing I really care to watch.” I suspect many of you have. I certainly have.
Now, it’s not as though there’s nothing else to do when I can’t find anything interesting on television. There are books I can read, and I usually stay behind on my list of books to read. I can surf the internet. I can listen to music. I’m not without choices.
But sometimes, darn it, I want an option that doesn’t require all that much intellectual engagement. Reading, whether from a printed volume, an e-reader or a PC screen, requires some level of “work.”
Sometimes, I’m too tired, or too relaxed, to want to do that. At such times, films or television shows do fine, if I can find something suitable. If...
My readers have read much of my litany of complaints before. Television news, whether cable or broadcast, is unreliable for trustworthy news. It is too occupied by talking heads with axes to grind. I’ll watch it from time to time, but not regularly. Not anymore.
Sadly, entertainment programming is going the same way. The stories are often either cast or written to make a point. I may not like the point the show is making. I may not want the show to make any point beyond “Hey, that’s funny” or “Look, the good guys won.” The film industry is much the same, these days.
That others feel the same way is reflected by the sagging revenues and viewer ratings of the networks and the movie studios. Disney is a good example. The House of Mouse is now in real trouble. And it’s not the only entertainment corporation that is struggling, either a little or a lot. There are others. Corporations are going to have to learn to ease off on the “message” scripting if they can.
It’s summer, and I’ve never been a big baseball fan, probably because I was so lousy at it growing up. I’ve also never been much of a fan of stock or formula car racing. I’m glad that those who enjoy those sports have the games and races to watch, but that doesn’t help me at all.
During fall and winter, I have football and then basketball. And I must admit that’s one area in which the multiplicity of channels pays off. The viewer can usually find a watchable game. Of course, it will be late August or September before the first games become available. (I don’t count preseason football games; they’re glorified exhibition games, just as they were called, once upon a time.)
There is one place to which I can turn with a fair expectation of success: old movies. They can be purchased on DVD, or purchased and rented for streaming. The best sources for the latter are Amazon and iTunes. Of course, one has to pay for them, but they don’t cost much. You can also watch old movies on cable, with Turner Classic Movies being the best place. If you do that, you don’t have to pay extra, but you have to take the film that happens to be playing when you turn on the TV.
I have to admit I have had a good time watching vintage Westerns and costume dramas. No wonder the late John Wayne is a film legend. He was in so many really fine Western movies. It’s a staggering list: “Stagecoach,” “Red River,” “Fort Apache,” “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon,” “Rio Grande,” “The Searchers,” “Rio Bravo,” “McClintock,” “El Dorado,” “True Grit” and ... well, the list goes on.
Some of these actually have a message beyond “good guys win.” Examples are “Red River” (the pitfalls of obsession) and “The Searchers” (overcoming racial bias). But the filmmakers in those days didn’t hit you with the message like slapping your face with a wet towel.
One of the fun things for me is to watch the supporting cast in some of these films. I’ve found they’ve included some people who were big names at the time, and some others who later became big names.
For example, in the 1959 film “Rio Bravo,” Angie Dickinson has her first major screen role. She got to play opposite Wayne, be directed by Howard Hawks, and also to make a film with Dean Martin, Walter Brennan and Ricky Nelson (who never made much noise as an actor, but at the time was a teen heartthrob). Pretty cool, huh?
Yep. Old movies. They’re the thing.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. You can email him at