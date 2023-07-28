column2

Have you ever had the following thought? “Dozens of channels, two streaming services with hundreds of options, and ... nothing I really care to watch.” I suspect many of you have. I certainly have.

Now, it’s not as though there’s nothing else to do when I can’t find anything interesting on television. There are books I can read, and I usually stay behind on my list of books to read. I can surf the internet. I can listen to music. I’m not without choices.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. You can email him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

Recommended for you

LATEST VIDEOS