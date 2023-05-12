Educational institutions in these United States have taken a fair amount of criticism lately, especially at the collegiate level. Some complain about colleges teaching critical race theory or that gender is a non-binary “spectrum,” and pushing their graduates in education to teach the same thing at the K-12 grade level.
Others complain about the exploding cost of higher education. Still others fuss about the inefficiencies in education, contending we should turn out college graduates — and even doctors and lawyers — in fewer years than we do.
So it’s with genuine pleasure that I can write about how one of our local colleges is working to accelerate learning, teach valuable skills to students at low cost, and improve the overall efficiency of education. I’m talking about Northeast State Community College. (By way of full disclosure, I serve on the board of directors of the NSCC Foundation.)
Northeast State’s mission is to provide both education and workforce development for our region, and it has the facilities and faculty to do it.
As Northeast State President Jeff McCord says, the college is “building a model to leverage dual enrollment … to bring high school juniors and seniors to its campuses.”
This program, which has existed for a while, enables students to take courses for credit while they are still in high school. Some of them are able to obtain their associate degree at the same time they are awarded their high school diploma. Others are able to finish a college-level certificate or at least have a head start on their associate degree.
But there’s been a problem: Due to the high cost of training equipment and the ability to fund faculty, not all college coursework can be offered at local high schools. For some courses, the dual-enrollment students have to find their way to one of the Northeast State campuses.
Not every young person who wants to dually enroll has his or her own transportation. McCord and his team at Northeast State have found a solution. The college will reimburse local school systems to bus the students without personal transportation to one of the college’s campuses.
So where’s the money coming from? The NSCC Foundation recently voted to provide the college with up to $50,000 to fund this program for the academic year that begins in the fall. The college is committed to keeping this program going for at least five years, so other sources of funds must be found for 2024 and succeeding years.
McCord is confident the money can be found.
Here are some questions you may have if you, or a family member, is contemplating dual enrollment, and the answers Dr. McCord and his team have supplied:
What curricula will be available to dual-enrollment students?
Potentially, “any Northeast State academic program, whether technical or general studies.”
How many additional students can be added by offering transportation?
“We will begin with approximately 70 students,” McCord said, “but can see hundreds being able to participate as awareness of the opportunity grows.”
What high schools are participating initially?
“Starting this fall students from Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High Schools will enroll.” These will be spread over “the Welding Career Academy, the Aviation Technology Jump Start Program, the Auto Body Repair Career Academy, the Industrial Operations Career Academy, and the HVAC Career Academy.” Some of these curricula are offered at the main campus adjacent to Tri-Cities Airport, and some are in the Kingsport Academic Village.
What high schools will be eligible to participate?
“Participation will be offered to partner high schools within the college’s service area,” McCord said. The service area “includes Johnson, Carter, Unicoi, Washington and Sullivan counties.”
McCord added that growth in participation will likely result in additional funding needs for transportation of participating students.
So what will this mean to students?
“This effort will enable high school students to begin working on a college-level certificate while still in high school. Students who begin as a junior and complete all coursework will graduate concurrently with a high school diploma and a college certificate. This will allow students to either immediately enter the workforce upon high school graduation or allow them to have a head start on … a program that aligns with the certificate,” i.e., a two- or four-year college degree.
All I can say to that is “wow.” Northeast State is offering a solution to one of the things critics of college education are complaining about — that college education takes too long and costs too much. And it’s happening here in Northeast Tennessee.
Surely that gives us something to celebrate.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at