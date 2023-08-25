A number of people, including me, have written about how so many of us live in “echo chambers,” meaning that we are exposed only to people who agree with us, and easily fall into the trap of believing that, because everyone we know pretty much agrees with us, our way of thinking reflects the opinions of the vast majority of the country or even the world.
That’s more of a problem now than in the past because it is so easy to tune in or seek out only those who will tell us what we want to hear. That’s true of broadcast news, written publications both printed and electronic, and even social media. Don’t like someone’s posts? Just “unfollow” them, block them or “unfriend” them. Don’t like a news network? Just watch one you like. And so on.
I saw last week that on two broadcast nights, MSNBC’s ratings beat Fox News’. Not so long ago, that would have been unheard of. Does that mean the viewing public has sharply turned to the political left? It does not. What it means is, first, that Fox News’ credibility has suffered from the revelations in the Dominion lawsuit, and, second, Fox has not replaced personalities like Bill O’Reilly and Tucker Carlson with anyone the network’s erstwhile viewers want to watch.
They haven’t gone to MSNBC, which has the same hard-core leftist loons it’s always had, but rather to smaller networks like Newsmax and OAN, or in many cases to O’Reilly or Carlson’s podcasts. (For whatever it’s worth, I personally find Carlson talented but unreliable and O’Reilly almost always factually accurate even when I disagree with his opinions.)
The point, however, is that Fox’s missing viewers haven’t gone elsewhere to seek a different point of view; they’ve left to find another source that will provide the same point of view. To a certain extent, that’s good; there are enough alternatives to give a large number of people choices.
But it’s bad because the choices do not include a place where someone can find “straight news,” with no ideological “chaser.” The result is that many people gravitate to one or more “echo chambers” where they never see or hear competing points of view.
Personally, I have difficulty understanding why Donald Trump remains atop the presidential preference polling among Republican voters, despite all of his ethical and legal difficulties. That’s not because I think the man is actually guilty of most of the politically motivated charges against him. I don’t. It’s because Trump made so many bad and sometimes ugly decisions, including those that exposed him to the charges against him, that I no longer want him to be president despite the positives in his record.
While I know a few Trump die-hards (when I say something negative about him in a column, I usually hear about it), most of those I talk with regularly share my wish that the GOP pick someone else. So, while I’d like to think the polling is wrong, I can’t say that it is based on my personal interactions with the people I know. My “sampling” is too small. To an extent, I live in my own private echo chamber.
Sometimes, the desire to confine exposure to only congenial points of view causes people to want other points of view suppressed or banned. We’ve seen that in social media, within corporations, and in government. It’s ugly no matter whether it appears on Facebook, Twitter or in the FBI’s wanting to “investigate” conservative Roman Catholic parishes.
But it’s nowhere as pronounced as it is in academia. A recent event at Arizona State University is illustrative. At ASU, a wealthy alumnus gave money to create a program in which students could sign up to take practical courses in things like managing a bank account, healthy eating, finding the right exercise program, and so on. One of the invited speakers was Dennis Prager, a writer, blogger and podcaster who is politically conservative and a devout Orthodox Jew. His topic at ASU was not political. It was about encouraging young people to adopt healthy lifestyles.
Some of the leftist faculty went berserk. Prager’s presence on campus was an outrage. He actually had said some things they didn’t like.
And even if what he said was innocuous, the university had no business having someone like him on campus. As a result of their protest, the alumnus withdrew his money.
Living in an echo chamber is bad enough. Forcing your echo chamber on others is worse.
