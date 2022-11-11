Melvin, Cooter and the Liberal Chick were back at the Model City Tap House, enjoying one of the last Indian summer days of the year in which they could sit outside. Melvin was nursing a pint of pale ale, while the Chick was sipping something flavored with pumpkin spice (the thought of which made Mel shudder), and Cooter was enjoying his usual Miller Lite, and waiting on a hot dog.
The topic of discussion was the recent election. Mel was mostly disappointed with the results, while the Chick (whose actual name is Chrissie) was mostly unhappy.
Cooter was never happy with elections, because he was convinced all politicians are crooks, and said so.
Repeatedly. Today was not an exception.
“But you did vote, Cooter, didn’t you?” Melvin asked.
“You’re darn tooting I voted,” Cooter responded, burping. “Can’t bitch if you don’t vote. But I still say they’re all crooks.”
“Not all,” Chrissie said. “Just the Republicans.”
Melvin snorted, and Cooter shook his head. “Democrats, too. All of ’em.”
“But you voted, Chrissie, I’m sure,” Melvin said. “You got to express yourself, no matter who won.”
“I had to vote,” she answered. “I had to vote to try to save democracy.” She sighed and sipped her pumpkin beer. “And I won more than I expected. Democracy won.”
“I didn’t see ‘democracy’ on the ballot,” Cooter protested. “Not where I voted. I did see Democrats. That’s different.”
Melvin thought Cooter should be rewarded for saying something sensible before he could say something else that wasn’t. So he said, “Cooter you’re right about that. ‘Democracy’ was the vote itself. You support democracy when you vote at all. The choice doesn’t matter.”
“Yes, it did,” the Chick said. “It mattered a lot. I don’t see how democracy could survive with more of them MAGA election deniers. I am still really scared. Really worried.”
“You been listening to ol’ Biden too much,” said Cooter. “No point in that. Ever’body knows he don’t know what he’s talking about, or most of the time, even what he just said.”
Melvin privately agreed with Cooter but wished his old high school buddy hadn’t made it personal. He knew how Chrissie would react.
Sure enough, the Chick turned on Cooter and said, her voice tense with emotion, “You’re the one who doesn’t know what he’s talking about. I … I wish to heaven even more people had listened to President Biden. The country would be headed for a fascist dictatorship!”
“Biden would still be president, isn’t he?” Melvin asked, making his tone as mild as possible.
“Well … yes,” she said. “But you can be sure they’d be after him. All of those election- denying hypocrites.”
Melvin couldn’t resist a dig. “You mean like Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Al Gore and all those other Democrats who claimed the elections in 2000, 2004, 2016 and 2018 were not legitimate, Chrissie?”
“No they didn’t!” the Chick insisted, and then paused and added, “But votes were suppressed in all those elections. Ballots weren’t counted.”
“Suppressed how, exactly?” Mevin asked, his tone still gentle. Cooter got up and left to get another beer and another hot dog.
“The same way they were this year,” the Chick insisted. “People that wanted to vote couldn’t.”
“Where was that?” Melvin asked.
“Lots of places. Georgia, for one, with that Jim Crow law.”
“But there was a record turnout in Georgia,” Melvin protested.
The Chick shook her head, causing her blonde-brown hair to sway across her shoulders. “That doesn’t mean votes weren’t suppressed,” she insisted.
“I’m asking again,” Melvin said. “How?”
“You couldn’t vote without identification,” she said. “That’s racist.”
At that point, Cooter returned. He didn’t ask what he’d missed, but just sat and started eating his second wiener.
Melvin gathered his thoughts before answering. “Chrissie, do you know anyone without some sort of photo ID? Anyone?”
The Chick would not be moved. “I live in an affluent neighborhood,” she said. “I think everyone ought to get to vote.”
“Everyone?” Mel asked, finishing his ale. “What about illegal immigrants?”
Chrissie drew herself up straight. “Undocumented migrants are people who live here, too. They should vote.”
Melvin took a different tack. “Look, there’ll be another election in two years. If your side wins, will we have a democracy?”
“If they do,” she answered, “why, certainly.”
“And if they don’t?”
She shrugged. “Then we won’t.”
Melvin sighed and said, “I think I need another ale.”
“Do you think UT will win Saturday?” Cooter asked.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.