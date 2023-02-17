column2

When we moved to Kingsport some decades ago, I learned pretty quickly that city elections here are nonpartisan. That impressed me. It reflected, I thought, a community determination to make local decisions rationally without resort to partisan sentiment or bickering.

I haven’t changed my mind. Not that city government can ever be free of factions, or free of “politics.” I don’t think that’s possible, and I never did. But I like it that we pick our mayor and aldermen based on our analysis of their abilities and local policy choices, and not on whether they are Democrats or Republicans. I think most Kingsporters agree. I don’t recall any serious local movement to make our municipal elections partisan. And there is not any such movement going on now. Not locally.

