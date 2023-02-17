When we moved to Kingsport some decades ago, I learned pretty quickly that city elections here are nonpartisan. That impressed me. It reflected, I thought, a community determination to make local decisions rationally without resort to partisan sentiment or bickering.
I haven’t changed my mind. Not that city government can ever be free of factions, or free of “politics.” I don’t think that’s possible, and I never did. But I like it that we pick our mayor and aldermen based on our analysis of their abilities and local policy choices, and not on whether they are Democrats or Republicans. I think most Kingsporters agree. I don’t recall any serious local movement to make our municipal elections partisan. And there is not any such movement going on now. Not locally.
But there is a bill now pending in the Tennessee General Assembly to require that all local elections be held on a partisan basis. No one on our Board of Mayor and Aldermen asked for such legislation. And, if Mayor Pat Shull’s email message last week is accurate — and I believe it is — none of them supports the measure. I, too, am against it.
This measure is coming from Republicans. As my readers have doubtless long since figured out, I am certainly not anti-Republican. But I still don’t like the bill. Over the past 20 years, Tennessee politics — except in enclaves such as Memphis and Nashville — have become heavily Republican across the state. That’s a change from a few decades ago, when Democrats dominated politics except in East Tennessee.
I’m sure that someone thinks that Republicans can extend their influence in local politics, and perhaps groom candidates for higher office, better if there is an “R” beside their candidates’ names on the ballot. I’m almost equally sure that Democrats in Memphis and Nashville don’t mind the legislation, because they think having a “D” beside their candidates’ names will help them.
So, I understand what is going on. I just don’t like it. My biggest objection is that the bill doesn’t stop with making partisan local elections permissible. It makes them mandatory. As Mayor Shull has observed, the state legislators pushing this bill would be rightfully upset if Congress proposed to enact legislation that mandated laws state legislatures had to pass, concerning elections or anything else. If a municipality wants nonpartisan local elections, why shouldn’t they be permitted to have them?
Beyond the mandatory nature of the proposed legislation, I think nonpartisan local politics is something that should be encouraged, rather than not. If there is one thing we don’t need more of, here and around the country, right now, it is still more partisan bickering and still more partisan votes.
To pick an example from national politics, two years ago South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott proposed legislation promoting nationwide reforms in policing. Scott is a Republican, and at the time the GOP controlled the Senate. Senate Democrats used the filibuster to keep the bill from coming to the Senate floor, refusing even to offer amendments, mostly because they did not want the Republicans to take credit for police reforms in an election year.
Do we really want the open the door to the possibility of that kind of political gamesmanship in our Board of Mayor and Aldermen? I can’t think of any reason why we should. Right now, I can guess, but do not know, the political affiliation of various members of the BMA. I’d like to keep it that way. The board may have internal disagreements, coupled with dissenting votes, on any number of issues. But no one is worried that votes are driven by some member’s feeling partisan pressure, or by fear his or her party won’t like it.
I’d like to keep it that way. No one is claiming our present board is perfect, or that past boards have been perfect. But their debates are not being steered by party caucuses, and their votes are not determined in advance within such caucuses. Changing our local elections from nonpartisan to partisan would open the possibility that such shenanigans might take place. It also could cause us to lose some valuable board members as a result of voters voting party and not on merit.
There are good ideas whose time has come. And there are bad ideas whose time should never come. The proposal for mandatory partisan municipal elections is one of the latter. It does not deserve our legislators’ support.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at