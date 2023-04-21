Last week, a man named Michael Knowles spoke in Brown Auditorium at East Tennessee State University, at the invitation of a conservative campus group. This immediately provoked a negative reaction from another student group, the Young Democratic Socialist Alliance, which wanted the university to disinvite Knowles.
To its credit, ETSU, which had approved the invitation and provided the space in conformity with the university’s usual procedures, declined to cancel the invitation. Nonetheless, the YDSA proceeded with a demonstration on the square outside the auditorium in protest of Knowles’ “hate speech.”
Frankly, when I first saw this story as reported by WJHL, I didn’t know who Knowles is. It turns out he is a conservative writer and television host who works for the Nashville-based Daily Wire. What attracted the Young Socialists’ ire was a speech Knowles gave recently about “transgenderism.”
In it, Knowles did not call for acts of violence of any kind against transgendered persons. But he did voice his view that “trans” women are not really biological women and “trans” men are not biological really men, and stated his opinion that support of transgendered causes has become an ideological “ism” divorced from fact or logic.
That was enough to set off the YDSA at ETSU, whose first choice was to prohibit Knowles from speaking at ETSU. They did not succeed at that, but they did try to create enough noise outside the auditorium to make listening to Knowles’ remarks more difficult. Their justification was that transgendered and homosexual students would not “feel safe” with Knowles around.
Frankly, that assertion was just an excuse for trying to shut up someone with whom they disagree, an inclination that has become shockingly common in academia, business, social media and government, where “hate speech” is conveniently defined as “anything with which I may disagree.” Those who indulge themselves have succeeded in blocking or disrupting speakers at a number of colleges and universities, much to the shame of those institutions.
All anyone who didn’t want to hear what Knowles had to say had to do was to stay away from Brown Auditorium while he was speaking. Free speech, not safety, was always the issue. Moreover, even “hate speech” enjoys First Amendment protection, although I would have understood ETSU’s reticence to receive a speaker who really did advocate killing or hurting members of a certain group — something that Knowles did not and does not do.
The real problem, I suspect, the Young Socialists have with Knowles is that he makes too much sense. Biological males cannot be made into females; nor can biological females be made males. There are not a dozen or six dozen genders, as some nutty writers try to maintain; there are two. There is a relatively small percentage of the total population — less than 1% — who identify as the gender opposite to that into which they were born. These people should be treated kindly and with courtesy. Courtesy does not require embracing the counter-factual.
Before the Knowles speech at ETSU, there were the events at the Tennessee state Capitol following the six murders of students and faculty at Nashville’s Covenant School by a biological woman named Audrey Hale, who identified as male. Hale left a written “manifesto,” which has yet to be released, but which, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, does not appear to be connected to her transgendered status or to any particular political views, but which expressed hatred of the school she had once attended.
When the General Assembly did not immediately enact any new gun control measures, a crowd forced its way past police into the Capitol and into the chambers of the State House, where they disrupted a legislative session by shouting and chanting slogans. Worse, three House members joined with the rioters, one grabbing a bullhorn and leading the chants. The House rewarded their conduct by expelling two of the three, and missed expelling the third by a single vote.
Both of the expelled members have since returned, appointed by the local governments where they live.
The State House has been roundly criticized in some quarters for the expulsions. In my opinion, a resolution censuring all three would have been a better choice. But something needed to have happened to the three members. Disrupting proceedings, ignoring gavels and calls to order, and shouting down other elected members is absolutely the wrong thing to do. Some consequences were necessary.
Free speech is a good thing. Open debate is a good thing. Silencing others is not.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.