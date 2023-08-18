All of us have “pet peeves,” things that irritate us that we can’t do much about. Some of mine have changed over time; others have been amazingly consistent. My readers may share some of my recurring irritations. In fact, I’m willing to bet some of you do. And I hope you will have a little fun comparing yours to mine. Here are mine, in no particular order.
The first pet peeve on my list is shrink wrap. I concede it is useful, binding together packages of products such as paper towels, toilet tissue, facial tissue and so on. But here’s my beef: The stuff absolutely can’t be torn off. It must be cut with either scissors or a knife. Any attempt to tear it results in the mutilation of the contents.
When it is used to cover a small package such as a pack of gum, there is supposed to be a place where the user can grab a tag, pull it, and unwrap the box. These only work about a third of the time, and there I am opening the silly thing with the tiny scissors on my Victoria knife.
Second on my list is cable and streaming bundling. No matter where I look, or how much time I spend chatting with programming vendors online, I don’t seem to be able to buy a package that contains everything I want at an economical price. So, to get the programming I want, I have to buy a bunch of stuff I don’t want.
I’m sure there are reasons for this sorry state of affairs other than a conspiracy by cable and streaming vendors to frustrate me.
But I’m also sure any number of people share my frustration. I sure wish more things were offered “a la carte.”
Also in the realm of broadcasting, I’ve found that competent sports broadcasters seem to be in short supply. I’m willing to concede that the good old days were really not as good as dimming memories recall, but I still remember fondly Ray Scott’s play by play in football, and the team of Jim Thacker and Billy Packer in basketball games.
There are still some good broadcast teams around, such as Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, but they’re few and far between.
I think the problem is that these days, there are so many sports broadcasts, the number of broadcast games far exceeds the number of talented broadcasters. I remember one college football game involving a school where the son of the sideline commentator was a walk-on reserve player on its team.
The entire broadcast crew spent about five minutes of game time talking about the guy’s son, including many sideline shots of the kid on the bench, during which time they ignored the game, explaining no plays and discussing nothing about what was going on, on the field. I now have a partial solution to this peeve: the mute button. If you know the sport well enough, it works.
Next on my list of pet peeves are the people who think urban multi-lane roads are like interstate highways, in which the left lane is the “fast lane.” It is not, because a significant number of automobiles in that lane are within a minute or two of slowing to enter the “turn lane” for a left-hand turn.
It’s unrealistic and dangerous to make those drivers stay in the right lane and suddenly shoot across traffic so they can turn left. If the road has six or seven lanes, like parts of Stone Drive, the middle lane in each direction is the “fast lane,” but not at interstate highway speeds.
It is perfectly fine to resent drivers on interstate highways who hog the left lane while driving at a slower speed than the flow of traffic. That itself is a moving violation for which they can be issued citations. No one, however, should apply the same philosophy to city streets. The two situations are entirely different.
Finally, before I run out of space, I am irritated by the misuse of words. The offenders include “liberal,” “progressive” and “RINO” (“Republican in Name Only”), followed by a whole lexicon of buzzwords too numerous to catalog, all of which interfere with meaning but do not add to it. Policies labeled “liberal” and “progressive” turn out to be neither. If a RINO means anyone who has criticized Donald Trump, then I am one myself, all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding. No wonder clarity escapes us.
