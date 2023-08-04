Because I have practiced law for such a long time, people I run into sometimes ask me what I think about this or that legal issue, usually one that’s on their minds because it’s been reported in the news of the day or week. Recently, I’ve had questions about the Supreme Court’s decision on “affirmative action,” the prosecutions of Donald Trump, and the Hunter Biden plea-bargain that a judge rejected.
I’m always flattered that people believe my profession qualifies me to speak with authority on these matters, but the sad fact is that much of the time, it does not. Oh, I have opinions on newsworthy legal matters just as most informed Americans have opinions on them, but my experience as a lawyer more often than not has given me no special insight on the cases that have garnered public attention. Although my education and experience may enable me to comprehend what I see and read about a case, I have a degree of expertise only on matters like the ones I have handled myself.
My experience in criminal law has been limited to a few court-appointed cases decades ago. Now, I know enough to follow a news report about a trial that has taken place or that is ongoing, and I understand the lawyers’ jargon when they argue something like a point of evidence. I may be able to interpret some of the news reports for someone. But expertise in such matters? I have none.
Thus, if someone wants to know what I think about the Hunter Biden case or the Donald Trump cases, I can tell them. I have opinions on them. But these are based on reports I have read or watched on television. Some of what I’ve read are analyses written by former criminal practitioners like Andrew C. McCarthy, who speak from experience and command respect; others are not so good. I’m better at suggesting to someone where he or she can find information than I am in imparting it myself. But I can’t speak from experience on these matters because I have none.
So what are my opinions, exactly, on the younger Biden’s and Trump’s cases? With respect to the former, the proposed plea agreement was so far off the beaten path of how such matters are usually handled that the judge in Delaware was right to reject the deal. Where do I get that opinion? From reading. What do I think will happen now? I don’t know.
With respect to Trump, I think the prosecution in New York is partisan, suspect and contemptible, and the document case in Florida is serious. While the motivation for bringing the latter prosecution may be political, the underlying facts — at least, those made public — show that Trump defiantly held on to documents he shouldn’t have had. Concerning the latest charges, I think they highlight awful behavior that probably isn’t criminal. How did I reach those conclusions? By reading. Thus, my opinions carry no more weight than anyone else’s, law degree and license notwithstanding. Sorry.
On the Supreme Court’s striking down racially discriminatory admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, I can do better.
I am not an expert in constitutional law, but I have studied it, and my law practice has included representing clients, mostly defendants but sometimes plaintiffs, in civil rights litigation, including discrimination cases. So, in this instance, I have an independent well of experience to draw on as well as what I have read recently.
Given the current composition of the Supreme Court, I was not surprised by the decision. Both the 14th Amendment and the Civil Rights acts are straightforward.
The first says it’s impermissible to deprive a person of equal protection of the law because of his or her race. The latter provide that racial discrimination in housing, employment, public accommodation and education is illegal. Simple, huh?
What these two schools and many others have been doing in college admissions for decades has always been racially discriminatory. The defendant schools really didn’t try to argue it was not.
Their defense was that the discrimination they were practicing was benign, designed to achieve “diversity” in their enrollment. But the discrimination was not benign from the standpoint of the many Asian-descended Americans who were denied admission because they lacked an African ancestor or a Latin surname.
I think the Supreme Court was right. And the decision does relate, sort of, to my past law practice. If you don’t like my opinion, ask a different lawyer.
