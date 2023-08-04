column2

Because I have practiced law for such a long time, people I run into sometimes ask me what I think about this or that legal issue, usually one that’s on their minds because it’s been reported in the news of the day or week. Recently, I’ve had questions about the Supreme Court’s decision on “affirmative action,” the prosecutions of Donald Trump, and the Hunter Biden plea-bargain that a judge rejected.

I’m always flattered that people believe my profession qualifies me to speak with authority on these matters, but the sad fact is that much of the time, it does not. Oh, I have opinions on newsworthy legal matters just as most informed Americans have opinions on them, but my experience as a lawyer more often than not has given me no special insight on the cases that have garnered public attention. Although my education and experience may enable me to comprehend what I see and read about a case, I have a degree of expertise only on matters like the ones I have handled myself.

LATEST VIDEOS

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. You can email him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

Recommended for you