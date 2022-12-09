I subscribe to the weekly electronic newsletter of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. The subscription doesn’t cost anything, although the center solicits contributions every now and then. Martin is a former professor at Davidson College who went from academia to several terms in Congress, where he was a frequent ally of the late James H. Quillen. In the 1980s and early 1990s, he served two terms as governor of North Carolina. He is now retired and devotes his time to his center for improving higher education.
This week’s newsletter featured two pieces that got my attention. One is an essay by a man named Jon Jewett titled, “An American Law School, Then and Now.” The opening paragraph explains that 50 years ago, the author was a first-year law student at the University of Texas. That’s interesting, I thought, because 50 years ago, I was also a first-year law student, but at North Carolina, not Texas.
The essay then looked at the cost of a legal education in 1972 versus 2022. The difference was staggering, but to me not surprising, because a couple of years ago I’d taken a look at the cost of tuition and fees at Carolina, where I went, and the University of Tennessee. Their numbers were similar — not nearly the cost Jewett’s piece gives for Texas, but 10 times what I paid way back when. The increase has outstripped inflation by far.
Jewett then took a look at what has caused the increase. Texas is not educating more students than it was 50 years ago. Enrollment has actually decreased. It does not appear to be turning out better-prepared graduates. At least, law firms are not reporting that their new hires need less on-the-job training. The driver of costs is the huge increase in support staff and additional faculty.
Jewett notes that Texas’ cost is substantially lower than at most other top law schools (many of which are private), but also observes that the typical student who enters Texas this year will leave owing about $120,000 in student loans. His conclusion is that law school now offers more “bells and whistles” but is much less efficient than it was in the past.
The only school covered in the essay is Texas, but my educated guess is that the story will be similar no matter where one looks. And it’s not just law school. Undergraduates now pay more, and take longer to finish, than in the past. But they are not coming out of school knowing more. Student debt is a burden for many, if not most, students. The problem has become a political football, with President Biden’s probably illegal executive order “forgiving” student debt for selected students having had some impact on the recent elections.
Jewett bemoans the loss of efficient alternatives to the present system but defends his alma mater by saying what the University of Texas did was necessary to protect its academic ranking. I think that’s a weak defense. If I were a student beginning my education, or a parent planning to help a child go on to college, I would care a great deal less about some arbitrary ranking than on how much all of this stuff was about to cost me.
There ought to be a better way. Community colleges and state initiatives like the Tennessee Promise help a great deal but do not touch the costs of advanced degrees. My conclusion is that the public, led by parents, is going to have to insist on more oversight of education, and on requiring schools to offer cheaper alternatives. It won’t be easy.
The other report in the newsletter — this one by a young woman named Ashlynn Warta — examines a Federal Reserve publication that says the main thing students regret about college is their choice of major. Practically every field has its share of regretful graduates, but humanities and social science graduates are much more likely than others to regret their choices. Nearly half of their graduates wish they’d studied something else. Those least likely to have regrets are IT and engineering graduates. Most fields fall somewhere in between.
Warta’s report ties to Jewett’s essay because together they show that higher education takes too much time and costs far too much for young people these days to make casual choices. Education is ripe for reform in many ways.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at