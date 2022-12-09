column2

I subscribe to the weekly electronic newsletter of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. The subscription doesn’t cost anything, although the center solicits contributions every now and then. Martin is a former professor at Davidson College who went from academia to several terms in Congress, where he was a frequent ally of the late James H. Quillen. In the 1980s and early 1990s, he served two terms as governor of North Carolina. He is now retired and devotes his time to his center for improving higher education.

This week’s newsletter featured two pieces that got my attention. One is an essay by a man named Jon Jewett titled, “An American Law School, Then and Now.” The opening paragraph explains that 50 years ago, the author was a first-year law student at the University of Texas. That’s interesting, I thought, because 50 years ago, I was also a first-year law student, but at North Carolina, not Texas.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.