Today is the first day of Fun Fest. I’ve already written about Fun Fest, so today I’ll write about fireworks. We’ve already been treated to a bunch of fireworks this summer. Kingsport’s Independence Day Parade was on July 1, followed by an evening concert and a fireworks display that night. Our cats were not amused by the noise.
Then Deb and I traveled to Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, for a few days with family, and still more fireworks. There was a local fireworks display over the lake on July 3. The next evening was amateur night, in which various people, including some members of our own family, who had purchased fireworks, followed the oh-so-easy directions on the packages to shoot fireworks from their back yards.
Some of these made only loud, unpleasant noises. Others managed a pretty nice display, but not as impressively so as the professional jobs we had seen before. Amateur night was the only time I was apprehensive. Some of the “volunteer labor” who supplied and ignited the pyrotechnics had preceded their efforts at ignition by consuming a fair amount of beer. None had received any particular training other than to read the instructions on the labels.
All around us, various other households were doing the same thing. Thankfully, it all went off without a major mishap, except for the creation of an enormous amount of sulfurous smoke that in the humidity of the evening clung to the ground and gave me a headache.
The view from my sister’s back deck, combined with the noise, reminded me of accounts that I’ve read of battlefields before the 1890s, when “smokeless” powder came into common use in the manufacture of firearms and artillery ammunition.
Before then, firearms propellant was made from black gunpowder, a concoction made of charcoal, sulfur and saltpeter. Black powder doesn’t actually explode, I’m told, but just burns so fast that the effect mimics an explosion. And that’s why playing with fireworks is a hazardous activity: the active ingredient in fireworks is gunpowder.
Fireworks were invented in China more than a thousand years ago, and according to Wikipedia, China remains the largest manufacturer and exporter of fireworks to this day. Before they figured out how to make gunpowder, the clever Chinese found that if they threw stalks of bamboo, which grew plentiful in China, into a holiday bonfire, the stalks would explode with a loud noise.
After gunpowder was available, they found that a sealed container of the substance would also make a loud noise. Still later, they learned that bamboo could be used to guide a gunpowder-propelled rocket into the air, where it would explode with a bright light as well as a loud noise. Surrounding the gunpowder with certain chemicals would make it explode with various colors. Development continued from there.
By sometime in the 1200s, the Chinese were also using black powder to manufacture exploding war rockets and to power cannon. The latter may have begun with bamboo stalks. From China, gunpowder rapidly spread around the world. Supposedly Friar Roger Bacon had a formula for its manufacture in late 13th century England. By the following century, cannon and even handguns were used in the Hundred Years War and later in the Wars of the Roses.
In the late 18th century, an Englishman named Congreve, doubtless inspired by fireworks, developed a military rocket that he was able to sell to the British Army and Royal Navy. Congreve rockets inspired the “rockets’ red glare,” of which Francis Scott Key wrote in our national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Variations continued to be used throughout the 19th century with varying success. And of course, rockets are used by militaries around the world today, although they have long since ceased to be powered by gunpowder.
The point is that fireworks are pretty, but dangerous. When I was growing up in North Carolina, their sale was illegal within the state, but there was a healthy black market, and vendors in South Carolina quickly figured out that placing their sales outlets just across the North Carolina state line boosted sales substantially.
I am not anti-fireworks. They’re pretty. The displays sponsored by the city last week and by Fun Fest next week are popular for good reason. But these are put on by people who have had some level of training and experience and are set off at locations where it’s unlikely the rocket propellants will injure anyone. Amateurs scare me.
So, have fun at Fun Fest. And enjoy the fireworks.
