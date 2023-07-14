column2

Today is the first day of Fun Fest. I’ve already written about Fun Fest, so today I’ll write about fireworks. We’ve already been treated to a bunch of fireworks this summer. Kingsport’s Independence Day Parade was on July 1, followed by an evening concert and a fireworks display that night. Our cats were not amused by the noise.

Then Deb and I traveled to Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, for a few days with family, and still more fireworks. There was a local fireworks display over the lake on July 3. The next evening was amateur night, in which various people, including some members of our own family, who had purchased fireworks, followed the oh-so-easy directions on the packages to shoot fireworks from their back yards.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you