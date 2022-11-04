Tuesday is Election Day. Actually, the way things are done these days, it’s more like the final day of “election month.” Early voting has been going on for a while.
As best I can determine, early voting turnout in Tennessee has been pretty light. (It’s hard to get a good statewide number, because the data has to be researched county by county, and there is little uniformity in when each local election commission updates their information.)
The reason for the low turnout is easy to figure out. No one is expecting a close election.
Statewide, neither of Tennessee’s U.S. senators is up for re-election. Gov. Bill Lee has opposition, but there’s no reason to believe he’s really in trouble.
Here in the 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Diana Harsh-barger’s seat is almost certainly safe. If other congressional races in this state are in doubt, I haven’t heard it.
Here in Sullivan County, my state representative is running unopposed. There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot, of which I wrote earlier, but they don’t appear controversial.
In short, elections in Tennessee this year are not very interesting. That’s different from saying they are not important. They are.
What’s true in Tennessee isn’t true everywhere. There are contested Senate races in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada, the outcome of which will determine which party controls the Senate. Many believe the Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives, but no one will know until the votes have been counted.
I am not going to predict outcomes. That’s not the purpose of this column. There are plenty of writers and pundits who will do so. You can follow their projections and judge them for yourself, as I will. What I want to talk about in the rest of this column is voting itself.
We all remember, too well, the “COVID election” of 2020, when a number of states relaxed voting rules because supposedly locked-down Americans couldn’t get to the polls. Like many others, I questioned the necessity and in some cases the legality of such measures.
I don’t think there’s much question that the funky way the votes came in and were counted created doubts about the results in the minds of many.
Now, that doesn’t mean the election was “stolen.” In my judgment, the worst thing former President Donald J. Trump has ever done was to refuse to accept the outcome of the election, and insist on perpetuating claims that could not be proven. His conduct hurt the country, his own political party, and even himself.
I don’t think of myself as an expert in election law. But I know enough to understand how difficult it is to prove election fraud or misconduct to a degree sufficient to overturn the election after the fact. It’s practically impossible. So, even though there was circumstantial evidence of some fraud in some places, there was, as former Attorney General William Barr observed, not enough to make a difference. I never bought Trump’s claims.
That emphatically does not mean elections shouldn’t be made as secure as possible from misconduct. They absolutely should.
But the time to do it is in advance of, and during the voting, as opposed to going back and trying to reconstruct the vote after the votes have been counted.
Evidently, many others agree with me, because a number of states, including Georgia, took steps to tighten up their election laws in the aftermath of the 2020 election. (Tennessee did not find that necessary. Thankfully, our election security has been good.)
The reaction to these steps has been outrage from a fair number of Democrats. President Biden called the new Georgia laws “Jim Crow 2,” insisting the intent of the legislation was to suppress the votes of African Americans. That outlandish claim is not supported by data from the Georgia primary elections and from early voting, so far, in the general election, in which there have been record turnouts that include African American voters.
That hasn’t stopped some Democrats from insisting votes are being suppressed. In their complaints, you hear the echoes of other Democrats in 2000, 2004 and 2018, refusing, like Trump in 2020, to accept the election results.
Outrageous claims from politicians will always be with us. We just need to be sure our voting system is as secure as possible, and ignore the outrage.
