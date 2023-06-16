I was saddened last week to learn that CNN had fired its relatively short-term CEO Chris Licht, even though I don’t watch CNN very much these days. (I don’t watch any network or cable news very much these days, to be completely honest about it.) Let me explain why.
CNN’s parent company brought in Licht to move CNN’s programming from “all leftist-slanted, all the time” to more balanced content. He released some of the CNN reporters and pundits, such as Don Lemon, but those that remained were still pretty left wing, so the overall ambiance of the network remained unchanged, as near as I can tell.
Licht’s downfall came when he scheduled a town hall broadcast featuring Donald Trump, held in a venue in New Hampshire likely to be mostly friendly to “the Donald.” The event was moderated by Kaitlan Collins, a reporter Licht had brought in, who was supposed to be more moderate than the usual CNN broadcaster. The broadcast was a huge ratings success but produced quite a backlash.
The CNN reporters and anchors remaining on the job went berserk. Many protested the direction Licht was taking the network. A number of left-leaning newspapers and magazines published editorials and “news” stories harshly critical of Licht. The network’s owners caved to the pressure, and Licht now is gone from the network. The experiment in moving CNN to more balanced content and more “straight” news failed.
The reason for the experiment was that CNN, once the leading cable news outlet, is now dead last in viewers. It does a bit better than the moribund broadcast network operations but trails MSNBC and Fox. Fox still leads the pack but has lost many viewers in the wake of the firing of Tucker Carlson, of which more anon. But Licht’s mission to make CNN more appealing to a broader audience was doomed for two reasons.
The first was that Licht would have had to fire, not just a few reporters, but practically the whole operation, to get rid of the committed leftists, and hire more than one or two moderates to influence the network’s culture in any meaningful way. The second reason is that the network’s regular viewers didn’t want CNN to change. They were watching to get their views reinforced and didn’t want anything different.
Much the same thing has happened at Fox. Its reasons for firing Carlson are still not clear to me. Some have suggested that the network’s owner, Rupert Murdoch, disliked Carlson. Others claim that Carlson’s termination was a material term in the settlement agreement with Dominion Voting that ended Dominion’s libel suit against the network. Whatever the reason, Carlson is gone, and many formerly regular Fox viewers left with him. Now, the overall ambiance at Fox is still right-leaning; Carlson’s departure didn’t affect that any more than Lemon’s leaving moved CNN.
I didn’t watch Carlson much, because I thought he was erratic. He can sometimes be brilliant, but sometimes seems to come right out of cloud-cuckoo land. Whatever, a large swath of Fox viewers like him, and voted with their feet, or at least with the channel-changer, when he left. Fox’s viewership is down; whether the network can recover is anyone’s guess.
What saddens me about what I’ve written is that it is more evidence of Americans’ tendency to stay inside their own bubbles. Fox serves a useful purpose in that it will cover important subjects that other outlets ignore. And yet, because it goes overboard, and slants its stories, too — just in the opposite direction from MSNBC and CNN — I don’t really trust it. I don’t really trust much of anybody.
It’s all a shame. The gym where I have worked out for decades, like many others, has a bank of televisions, with closed captions turned on while music plays. Some screens show Fox. Some show CNN. And so on. I can easily remember when the news reports on CNN and Fox did not look so very different. The opinions broadcast were quite different, but the “straight news” stories were pretty similar. That is the case no more.
All of us spend too much time in our bubbles, and it is getting worse.
The bubble for most of Tennessee is conservative and traditional. That’s certainly true around here. But the California bubble is vastly different. So is New York’s. And now the Californians, New Yorkers and others who don’t like their bubbles are moving here, or to Florida, or Texas.
I understand the reasons for all that.
But it sure makes meaningful debate more difficult.
