Last Thursday, the Times News announced in the same edition that Dennis Phillips is stepping down from his position as CEO of regional economic development effort the Northeast Tennessee Hub (NETNHub), and that readers could find a guide inside the newspaper to Fun Fest 2023, which begins on July 14. I found the juxtaposition of the two items in the same day’s newspaper to be ironic and at the same time appropriate.
The irony comes from the announcement of the ending at the same time as the announcement of a renewal. The propriety comes from Dennis having been involved in so much of the happenings in the region over the past 40 or so years. In this column, I want to talk about both Fun Fest and Mr. Phillips.
When I pulled out the insert on this year’s Fun Fest schedule of events, I realized how well I remember the first Fun Fest 42 years ago. The event was the brainchild of local business leaders, notably Frank Brewer, and was from its inception run by the Kingsport Area Chamber of Commerce. It has been a remarkable success, surviving while numerous community festivals modeled on it have passed into history. That it has done so is a tribute to both its popularity with “the folks” and to the adaptability of those who sponsor it.
For years, the chamber made a great deal of money from the sale of Fun Fest merchandise. But by the turn of the century, people had bought enough T-shirts, golf shirts, cups and other memorabilia that their appetite for buying still more had waned.
At the same time, the festival’s corporate sponsors, while still willing to help, found that their budgets wouldn’t always permit subsidizing the festival to the same extent as in prior years. The latter development was not due to the lessening of goodwill, but rather due to the inevitable consequences of the business cycle, from which no business is immune.
But no one wanted to get rid of Fun Fest. The chamber and the local business community had to adapt, and they did. If Fun Fest could no longer be the chamber of commerce’s “cash cow,” it had to find another and did. Now the chamber derives much of its revenue from its wildly successful annual dinner, which has been turned from a commemorative changing of the guard into the state’s, maybe the nation’s, largest cocktail party and dinner dance. (That’s worth a column of its own sometime, but I can’t let that story distract me today.)
In the early years, the festival’s business sponsors insisted that all or most of the events be entirely free of charge. As time went on, that philosophy became unsustainable. Now, while a healthy number of events and activities are still “free,” the significant events, such as the major concerts, impose a modest ticket price.
They are still cheaper than equivalent entertainment elsewhere, and the ticket revenue, coupled with subsidies from business sponsors, enables the festival to keep going.
Fun Fest remains popular. Personally, I have never been the most avid or most dedicated “Fun Fester,” but over time, Deb and I, or one of us, have gone to a number of concerts, wine tastings and street events.
For years, I got up early on the final Saturday of Fun Fest to watch the hot air balloons go up. I had fun.
And I’m glad Fun Fest continues.
Dennis Phillips will continue also, just not as the CEO of NETNHub. His exit is not surprising. I never expected him to stay for longer than it took to get the entity up and running. I’m sure the members of the coalition of businesses that created NETNHub are grateful that he agreed to be its initial CEO.
Dennis’ departure from the Hub is not a cause for celebration, but it is a cause to celebrate his career, which has been remarkable. Loan officer, bank president, state commissioner of banking, small business owner, restaurateur, property developer, city mayor — he has been all of these. And I’ve been privileged to know him in all of these roles, whether as an attorney, opposing counsel, customer or fellow Rotarian. Kingsport and the entire region owe him thanks for his service in all of his roles.
And yes, that includes involvement in Fun Fest, whether as an event sponsor, mayor, or just as a “Fester.”
See, I told you I could tie my two subjects together.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.