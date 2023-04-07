Today is Good Friday. Sunday is Easter Sunday. Passover began at sundown on Wednesday, April 5, and will end at sundown on the 13th. So we are now in the midst of the most important religious holiday for Christians and one of the most important for Jews.
The two most important days of Passover are now behind us, the days when Jewish families and friends gather for the traditional Seder meals. Christians recognize the Seder feast as “the Last Supper” Jesus shared with the 12 apostles, which is celebrated, not only at Easter, but at any time Christians take communion. (Some of my Jewish friends insist that Christ’s last dinner with the apostles was not, in fact, a Seder meal, but just an ordinary meal.)
I try to write an Easter column every year. I try to avoid repeating myself, but I suppose I must, because the subject matter is necessarily the same. The historical importance of both the Passover and the Easter stories should not be underestimated. Hopefully, this column will contain a new perspective or two.
I grew up, in Sunday school and in vacation Bible school, on the Old Testament stories of the Children of Israel, beginning with the Exodus from Egypt and continuing with stories of the Judges, the Kings, and the Prophets. Most years, the family watched the film “The Ten Commandments,” which was shown on television in two parts during Holy Week. Produced and directed by Cecil B. DeMille, the film starred Charlton Heston as Moses, Ann Baxter as Neferteri, Yul Brynner as Ramses, and Sir Cedric Hardwicke as Pharaoh Seti, and also featured Edgar G. Robinson, Yvonne DiCarlo and John Derrick. Quite a cast.
I am not one to believe the Exodus story is a fabrication. As I have written before, I think the Exodus really happened, but during the time of Egypt’s Middle Kingdom, when there was a substantial presence of Semitic people in Egypt, some 500 years before the reign of Ramses II, as depicted in the film.
As one commentator has observed, putting Ramses in the story makes great theater, but it probably isn’t accurate.
One thing that’s striking, but not surprising in light of the passage of time, is how little we know about Moses. The story we read in the Bible speaks of his mother putting him in a resin-coated basket and releasing the basket into the Nile in an effort to save him from the Pharaoh’s soldiers, who had been ordered to kill Hebrew babies, lest one of them grow up to lead the Hebrews out of bondage. The basket, so the story goes, floated into a pool adjoining the residence of an Egyptian princess. Moses thus was reared as an aristocrat, and did not learn he was a Hebrew until he was an adult.
Whether Moses’ upbringing was exactly like the story is anybody’s guess, but it is certain he was Egyptian-educated, and knew the speech and manners of the Pharaoh’s court. Some see Moses as a great military tactician, someone able to gauge the rising and falling of the tides so as to lead the Hebrews across the “Sea of Reeds” and thereby elude the Egyptian chariots, which got stuck in the mud. Some wonder how much of the first five books of the Bible he really wrote himself.
I won’t engage in any more speculation, or involve myself in any debates about exactly the right way to view Moses. The most important thing, I think, is that the Hebrew tribes, under strong leadership, were able to leave Egypt, make their way to Canaan, and found a nation, all with profound effects on the future course of history.
I likewise believe that Jesus was historical, and not a figment of anyone’s imagination.
There is too much evidence, including references to his followers in the memoirs of the first century Romano-Jewish historian Josephus, to believe otherwise.
For an excellent treatment of the historical Jesus, there is “Killing Jesus,” the book by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard, and the film of the same title. Christ’s religious significance is a matter of faith; his historic importance is not fairly debatable.
To close this column, let me pose two questions: Can you imagine what the course of history would have been like without an Exodus and a Kingdom of Israel? Or can you imagine a history without Jesus of Nazareth? That’s difficult for me to do.
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney.