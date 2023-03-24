One of the biggest stories of the past few weeks is the failure of two banks, and the apparent shaky condition of some others. The two that made the most headlines, because their closures are, respectively, the second- and third-largest bank closures since the 2008 recession, are Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is, or was, a California-chartered bank with its headquarters in Santa Clara and with branch offices around the country. As its name implies, its customers for both deposits and loans were largely “tech” companies and venture capitalists investing in technology. Most, but not all, were in California. Signature Bank was a New York Bank that was heavily invested in cryptocurrencies. Two weeks ago, California bank regulators closed SVB and placed it in FDIC receivership. The reason? On Thursday of the same week, depositors — responding to reports the bank was undercapitalized — made a run on the bank, withdrawing $42 billion in deposits. The closing followed the next day. FDIC receivership for Signature Bank followed by the next Monday.
What caused the banks’ difficulties? Mostly really, really bad decisions on the part of both banks’ top management. For example, during the pandemic, when economic activity was down and SVB needed to invest large amounts of cash on hand at the time, it chose to invest heavily in long-term Treasury bonds that bore low interest rates. When inflation hit in 2021, interest rates predictably began to rise.
This meant the bonds could not be sold except at a steep discount. When SVB’s depositors got nervous and started to want their money, the bank had to sell the bonds at a loss of nearly $2 billion. There’s little question that SVB management should have realized the bonds were a bad choice for a bank like SVB that always needed ready cash, because its customers were mostly tech startups and other entities that might at any time suddenly withdraw their funds. The inappropriate investment looks especially bad when one also learns the bank went the greater part of a year without a risk assessment officer.
As for Signature Bank, regulators appear to have become nervous when FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, went belly up earlier this year. The FDIC apparently decided that cryptocurrency was not an appropriate way to invest other people’s money, which is of course what banks do.
Neither bank engaged in fraud. Nothing was hidden from the alphabet soup of agencies that regulate banks including state regulators in California and New York, the Federal Reserve System and its regional banks in San Francisco and New York, the FDIC, and the Securities Exchange Commission. But none of the regulators did anything about what they could see in the banks’ filings.
Joe Biden immediately blamed the loosening of regulations in a 2018 act of Congress passed while Trump was president. But whatever one’s opinion of the law, it was passed with bipartisan support. A number of prominent Democrats supported it. In any event, the regulators retained their authority over what SVB and Signature were doing; they just didn’t use it. Likewise, a number of Republicans blamed the failures on the two banks’ fixation on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment philosophy and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in staffing. Those fixations probably didn’t help anything, but they weren’t the causes of the failures, either.
SVB’s assets were transferred to a “bridge bank” formed by the Federal Reserve Board. No one has stepped up to buy SVB, and now its assets will be sold piecemeal. Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, will buy most of Signature’s assets.
The Federal Reserve Board announced that the FDIC will “cover” all funds on deposit at both banks, and not just the $250,000 per depositor required by federal law. This “bailout” (and that’s what it is, no matter what Biden says) has proven controversial, largely because over 90% of the deposits at both banks exceeded the $250,000 “cap,” some by millions of dollars.
Yet the same FDIC that wouldn’t regulate SVB and Signature claim the move is necessary to promote stability and confidence in the banking system. Never mind that we’ll all help pay for it with higher bank fees and ultimately, our taxes.
This situation isn’t good. It has played merry hell with the stock market. Many of us are poorer because of it, and will be poorer still.
