We all need Christmas presents. These need not take the form of gifts in wrapped packages. The best ones come in the form of welcome news. Such news can come in many forms. It can be an expected or unexpected promotion at work. It can be learning of something good that has happened to a friend or loved one. Sometimes it can be a new development that is good for our whole society.

Many of my readers have written me asking about Deb. I’m pleased and thankful to report that the results of her most recent tests were very good, that her physicians tell us that she needs no additional treatment at this time, and that should she need treatment in the future, she is not likely to need more than prescribed medication. That’s the best Christmas gift we can imagine, and makes this Christmas season so much more joyous for us than last year’s.

Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at

r_arrington@chartertn.net.