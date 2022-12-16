We all need Christmas presents. These need not take the form of gifts in wrapped packages. The best ones come in the form of welcome news. Such news can come in many forms. It can be an expected or unexpected promotion at work. It can be learning of something good that has happened to a friend or loved one. Sometimes it can be a new development that is good for our whole society.
Many of my readers have written me asking about Deb. I’m pleased and thankful to report that the results of her most recent tests were very good, that her physicians tell us that she needs no additional treatment at this time, and that should she need treatment in the future, she is not likely to need more than prescribed medication. That’s the best Christmas gift we can imagine, and makes this Christmas season so much more joyous for us than last year’s.
Early this week, there was a report that received little more than passing notice, but which can turn out to be very important indeed. Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories announced a breakthrough in producing a sustained nuclear fusion reaction. Don’t ask me to explain the physics and the technology used. I can’t. But the bottom line is that the Livermore Labs people have used high-powered lasers to create a reaction from which they are getting more energy out than they are putting in.
This technology is in its infancy. Much research and development will be necessary to make the process a commercially viable way of powering equipment and generating electricity. But it has the potential for us to achieve something of which we have only been able to dream: a cost-effective way to generate power without harmful byproducts or wastes. The implications are enormous. The announcement really was an early Christmas present for the nation, maybe the world, even if we won’t be able to unwrap it for a long, long time. But we do have the prospect of clean energy in the quantities we need to run an industrial society.
None of the other so-called “green” energy proposals holds that promise. None. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t oppose solar panels, windmills, geothermal generation or hydroelectric power. But we can’t build a dam everywhere, and we’ve learned to our sorrow in places like Texas and California that solar panels don’t work under extended cloud cover, and windmills generate nothing when the wind doesn’t blow or when snow and ice shut them down. None of these alternatives offers a realistic alternative to fossil fuels, notwithstanding all the talk of a “green new deal” and all the blather about “climate change.”
As I wrote above, we are doubtless years away from the ability to build commercially viable “cold fusion” power plants. But I think they are coming. As the late Poul Anderson wrote, once something is proven replicable in a laboratory, “the rest is engineering.” I do not expect the change to be sudden, or without resistance. Vested interests in petroleum, coal and natural gas won’t like the competition. Still, I think we’ll find there will be plenty of industrial uses for those resources even after they have ceased to be the primary sources of power. We just need to plan for jobs during and after the transition.
Actually, I expect the biggest pushback to be from the existing “alternative energy” lobby. They are already comfortable preaching a gospel of scarcity for most people (but somehow not applicable to the wealthy, governing elites who manage to hang on to their expensive homes and jets). I promise you that they will come up with dire warnings about the dangers of cold fusion. But I think they’ll be doomed to fail. Someone is going to forge ahead with fusion technology, and most will realize the United States cannot afford to be left out.
So, what is the best choice for energy policy? The Livermore announcement doesn’t change anything except to add another promising source of energy to the mix. We should encourage and forge ahead in the development of all alternative sources of energy, while at the same time realizing that in the meantime we must rely on fossil fuels, of which we have enough to be energy independent in the right regulatory environment.
But the announcement was a nice Christmas present. Make no mistake about that.
