Most of us have quite enough to worry or get upset about. Personal and family health. Personal finance. Issues at work. Family members’ issues at work. Paying bills. Work to be done on one’s home. The list can go on and on.
If personal matters are not enough to occupy our worry and “upset” time, there are plenty of things going on in the nation and the world to concern us or even make us angry. The crisis (and yes, it is a crisis, no matter what the president tells us) at the southern border, inflation, crime, the influx and distribution of dangerous narcotics, the war in Ukraine, Chinese saber-rattling. Take your pick or choose them all. All are worrying to say the least.
And yet most of us want our distractions. Not only things to do, places to visit, friends with whom to socialize, books to read. But also things to worry about, or become angry or outraged over. I suppose that’s just human nature. But many of us choose to get upset over things over which we have no control and that, if considered rationally, just aren’t that important.
For some of us it’s sports. I include myself in the ranks of those fans whose obsession with their favorite team or teams leads to absurd highs and lows. My only consolations are that (a) I am not as bad as I used to be, and (b) I am not as ridiculous about it as some people. The second consolation at least gives me the chance to become amused at some other people.
We have just concluded the last of the college bowl games. This year’s lineup included a number of close and exciting games decided by a touchdown or less. Exploring the “Twitterverse” gave me the opportunity to read the reactions of the fans of both the winning and losing teams. The former acted as though their team’s win by 6 points or less had been divinely ordained. The latter frequently were not only disappointed, but angry. Most of the anger was directed (surprise!) at their team’s coaching staff.
For example, second-ranked Michigan lost by 6 points to Texas Christian. The Wolverines probably would have won their game except for three plays — a fumble on the TCU 1 yard line, and two pass interceptions returned for touchdowns. According to the tweets I read, these were clearly the coach’s fault.
Huh? I get it that Jim Harbaugh’s bowl record isn’t exactly overwhelming. But I have trouble believing that he called his tailback over to the sideline and said, “Son, we need you to fumble on the next play. Think you can manage that?” I also feel confident that he didn’t call for his quarterback to throw interceptions.
Michigan is just an example. I saw much the same from fans of other teams, all of whom had convinced themselves that their team’s coach was the absolute worst ever. (An exception is the TCU fans after Georgia beat them 65-7. They were just shell-shocked.) Well, that’s typical behavior from fans and is not likely to change, even if it’s irrational.
For those who are not preoccupied with sports, there is always obsession with the lives of celebrities, which is another national pastime. A few days ago, a friend told me she had received a call from a relative, who was angry and upset over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In case you didn’t know, Henry (Harry) Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke of Sussex, is the younger son of His Majesty Charles III and the younger brother of William Mountbatten-Windsor, the Prince of Wales.
Prince Harry is married to Meghan Markle, a former actress who chose to replace her mediocre acting career with a royal marriage, and then decided she didn’t like it. In any event, she and her prince resigned from their official duties to live as celebrities in California. They recently did a series of interviews on Netflix, where evidently they complain about the bad hand life has dealt them despite their privileged status, good looks and fabulous wealth.
Anyway, my friend’s relative (who, by the way, is very well-educated, intelligent and quite successful) had called to complain about Ms. Markle, who she believes to be a conniving, spoiled lightweight who has corrupted her husband. That may or may not be true, but I decided to check Twitter to see what people were saying. Sure enough, I found pro- and anti-Meghan factions.
Personally, I find the Duke and Duchess of Sussex easy to ignore. But they don’t play football. I wouldn’t ignore that.
