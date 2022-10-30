OPED-ECONOMY-RENTS-COMMENTARY-GET

Demonstrators hold placards in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2021, to call for the cancellation of rents, mortgages, and to prevent millions of evictions in the middle of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP

With all the talk about higher rents, inflation, rent control, evictions and the like, people need to better understand how rents are actually determined in the real real estate world.

Rents are determined by decisions made every day by hundreds of thousands of landlords, big and small, who try to fill their apartments. Landlords look at rents charged by their competitors, read the news about higher rents and housing costs, and pay ever-increasing real estate taxes and water, gas and electric bills. They are shocked at enormous hikes in tax reassessments. They have to deal with the costs of repairing roofs and tuckpointing their buildings’ facades. They must replace boilers, hot water heaters and air conditioners and pay for other operating expenses.

Stuart Handler is CEO of TLC Management Co., a Chicago-based investor and a manager of multifamily housing.