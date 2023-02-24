Tennessee Coalition for Open Government

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office would gain nearly $1 million in new annual revenue under a bill that allows it to take over the business of advertising foreclosure sales from local community newspapers where they have appeared for years.

The bill also would remove requirements that banks post notices of upcoming sales in physical locations in the county where the property is located.

Deborah Fisher is executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government.