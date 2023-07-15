column2

I suppose it is good to live or work in a GOAT city. Personally, I have never been high on goats except I do appreciate the fact they eat kudzu. Nothing seems to kill the stuff. Only cold weather causes it to go dormant. We need to consider the ramifications of Kingsport’s infatuation with goats. However, they will bite you and about anything else, animate and inanimate, cone head and no cone head.

The question that arises for me most these days is: Why would we want to live in “The Goat City”?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you