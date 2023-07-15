I suppose it is good to live or work in a GOAT city. Personally, I have never been high on goats except I do appreciate the fact they eat kudzu. Nothing seems to kill the stuff. Only cold weather causes it to go dormant. We need to consider the ramifications of Kingsport’s infatuation with goats. However, they will bite you and about anything else, animate and inanimate, cone head and no cone head.
The question that arises for me most these days is: Why would we want to live in “The Goat City”?
There are precedents, I would concede. There are lovely bears all over Hendersonville, North Carolina. Some years ago, Abingdon adopted and displayed wolves. Bears and wolves vs. goats? It would seem there are issues when the Model City evolves into a goat farm.
Let us consider. Roanoke is the Star City. Nashville is, of course, the Music City. Charlotte is the Queen City. Kingsport has always been the Model City predicated on the notion it is a “planned city.”
Do goats have loyalty to their caretakers? When they allowed them to attack Cement Hill, they certainly attempted to run amok. The statues (are they actually statues?) are colorful and, I suppose children will be entertained and will want to sit on the goats.
Are we to add a goat to the Kingsport logo? Will the problem of Dobyns-Bennett’s sometimes-objected-to nickname, “Indians,” be resolved by renaming the sports teams the Dobyns-Bennett “Goats.” I know there are some weird names for teams, like Anteaters, but do we want a goat on the side of a helmet?
At one point, Elon University was the Fighting Christians, and Guilford College the Fighting Quakers. I always felt Wake Forest had a clever name, Demon Deacons. But Dobyns-Bennett Goats? Would we cry out “Roll Goats”?
It is unlikely we could have a mascot on the field, although goats would probably eat artificial turf. It is too bad Charles Kuralt is not around. Can’t you just hear him say: “On the road in the Goat City.”
I seem to recall a golf course in California that had dry creek beds running all though the course. Instead of mowing, the course would periodically bring in a herd of goats to eat the weeds in the beds. One morning, the groundskeeper came to work and the goats had escaped captivity, crossed the road, and were grazing on flowers and bushes in the subdivision across from the course.
Is it possible people could confuse Goat City with Gate City? I suspect our Virginia neighbors would not appreciate same. About the only thing about that being positive: the football team could continue to use their helmets with “GC” on either side. I am not suggesting there are many goats across the state line.
The more one considers some of this silly stuff, the more it seems unwise to set Kingsport up as a goat sanctuary.
An unscientific poll taken at the Tap House yielded mix results on whether the city should associate itself with goats. It seems the more Woodchuck Lemon Lager the patrons consumed, the more favorable the bar crowd became toward all things goat. Also, Kingsport could develop an anti-kudzu campaign which could be marketed across the South, “Kingsport’s Goats Will Eat Your Kudzu Alive!”
I really am uneasy about associating the city with goats. I suppose some might think Tom Brady and Michael Jordan live here, but that is a little unlikely. Probably, people will presume we have a lot of old goats, which would be accurate.