Remember when there was magic in the word “Disney”? From my earliest years of watching “The Mickey Mouse Club” with Darlene, Annette, Cubby, etc., it was a happy time. They made you feel special. And that was well before Disney World even existed. Indeed, I presumed I would never get to go to Disneyland. Too far from Hickory.
But I have been to Disney World six times, each more expensive than the time before. That was OK. It was Disney. Sunday night: “The Wonderful World of Disney.” It was a big business. However, that part of the “show” always remained in the background.
And then we had the start of college football on ESPN, provided through Spectrum, on Aug. 31. Disney has suffered some financial setbacks and has been laying off “talent” of the ESPN platform. They have been in a dispute with Spectrum over “money.”
I shall not attempt to break down the nature of the dispute. Alex Weprin had a long article in The Hollywood Reporter on Sept. 4 that seemingly describes the multiple issues. All I know is that just before the kickoff of the Florida-Utah game, set for 8 p.m. EDT, Disney pulled the plug on Spectrum TV customers, the second-largest cable TV company in the U.S., serving almost 15 million.
There have been similar disputes before between cable companies and local TV stations. The issue, of course, money. But to my knowledge, no company — and certainly not our beloved Disney — has ever treated a financial dispute like the commencement of a war by inflicting a sneak attack at the advent of the college football season, denying access to Spectrum customers who are now the victims of this sneak attack.
As such, when you turn the TV on, there is no ESPN, Disney Channel, Nat Geo, FX and Freeform. All the Disney cartoon channels are gone. What would Bobby and Jimmy say?
The audacity of this act of war on Spectrum’s innocent customers smells as bad as a horse barn in the early morning. This is not to say Spectrum has no fault in this; they absolutely do. But to pull the plug before the kickoff of the first big game of the season deserves more than a middle finger.
Everyone these days is studying when to cut the cord. Disney and Spectrum know this. We are their pawns. Disney did decide to refuse to provide programming on all the Disney Channels, except ABC. I do not know why, but that meant I got to watch the Tar Heels sack South Carolina.
I am fed up being the pawn of these megaliths. Stupidly, I actually had some little-bitty hope Walt would come to our rescue. Alas, Walt’s cable in heaven was probably cut too, by his own company.
It is interesting to note that our cable contract is with Spectrum. We are not in privity of contract with Disney.
It sure seems to me some good lawyers should look into a claim for intentional interference with contractual relations between Spectrum and its customers by Disney.
Also, might a breach of contract claim against Spectrum be on the horizon?
I may be going to Disney World one more time in the near future. I shall do my best to hold my tongue when Mickey, Minnie and Cinderella walk by. This outrage could last for some time. Disney and Spectrum should pay.
•••
I wrote some years ago that Jimmy Buffett was the real Poet Laureate of America. He was a poet, a sailor, a singer and a guitar player.
We can also include an outstanding business man. I shed a tear when he died.
There has never been anyone like Buffett. I turned on his satellite radio channel when I heard the news. The young DJ was openly weeping as “A Pirate Looks at 40” was playing. With Buffett, it could just as well have been a pirate looks at 76. Except: Jimmy did not piss any of it away.