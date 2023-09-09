column2

Remember when there was magic in the word “Disney”? From my earliest years of watching “The Mickey Mouse Club” with Darlene, Annette, Cubby, etc., it was a happy time. They made you feel special. And that was well before Disney World even existed. Indeed, I presumed I would never get to go to Disneyland. Too far from Hickory.

But I have been to Disney World six times, each more expensive than the time before. That was OK. It was Disney. Sunday night: “The Wonderful World of Disney.” It was a big business. However, that part of the “show” always remained in the background.

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. You can email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.

