You may have noticed that almost every car/SUV ad on television is hawking electric motors, not just hybrids. California has placed a ban on sales of new gasoline vehicles in the mid-2030s. The new models coming out the last three years, electric driven, present a more clean, sleek, dynamic appearance. The verbal content of the ads suggests one must get an electric vehicle now or you are a swamp bug. Guilt and even a tinge of actual fear may haunt you if you do not plug in.
I am, unfortunately, an idiot who has traded cars almost endlessly since I got a learner’s permit at age 15. As such, I subscribe to two car magazines. Because the manufacturers insist the magazines emphasize electric, except a Corvette, Maserati or other exotic cars costing $100,000 to $300,000, we cannot escape the car buyers’ electric chair.
We are not allowed to merely feel good about attempts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. We must saddle up and get on the road to hell if we do not subscribe to the Gospel of Gavin Newsom, governor of California. The feds and manufacturers are squeezing car dealerships as well. The electrics are not cheap. There appears to be a dual case of extortion to some degree: Buy electric or you will die; plus, are the manufacturers raising prices of gasoline-driven vehicles to “incentivize” customers to buy those e-vehicles?
I have gotten to the point that I resent the weapon-to-the-head tactics being used by the manufacturers. Dealers have little or no alternatives, and this trickles down to consumers. It is interesting to see that no one offers any hydrogen or natural gas alternatives. The manufacturers are not, seemingly, pursuing those alternatives with much vigor at all — nor is the federal government making any significant efforts to make hydrogen and natural gas acceptable for future use.
In my opinion, it is unacceptable to bash consumers for not going electric as long as the range of those vehicles is significantly lower than hybrid or gasoline technology. Consider the following ranges reported in recent Motor Trend and Car and Driver editions:
— 2022 F-150 Lightning with reported range of 300 miles in a truck costing $93,609.
— 2023 Genesis GV60 with reported range of 235-248 miles, the vehicle costing $59,980 to $68,980.
— Mercedes EQS580 4MATIC, 340 miles, $126,895 to $141,585.
— 2023 Nissan Ariya, 289 miles, $54,000.
— BMW i4 eDrive40 Gran Coupe, 282 miles, $56,395 to $64,820.
Compare those with some conventional gas and hybrid models:
— 2022 Audi A3, gas, 450 miles, $37,895.
— 2023 Ford Escape, hybrid, 408-582 miles, $28,995 to $39,999.
Of course, these comparisons are not scientific, and the naysayers will scream “unfair” — such as size and weight of the vehicles. So be it.
It seems to me the cart is running before the electric horse. We are coerced into buying electric, but it is merely happenstance once you leave your garage if you can find charging stations. Cut through the low country of South Carolina and find a station on the way to the beach.
It is not the fault of rural electric companies. If the federal government wants us to plug in, incentivize both electric distributors and gas/electric stations to obtain the equipment. That should have been the first order of business instead of the “Field of Dreams” decision-making approach of buy electric cars and the charging stations will come.
Lastly, can the grid provide the electricity to power all the plug-ins? Should the local electric company’s customers provide charging stations for passers-by?