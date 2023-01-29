column2

You may have noticed that almost every car/SUV ad on television is hawking electric motors, not just hybrids. California has placed a ban on sales of new gasoline vehicles in the mid-2030s. The new models coming out the last three years, electric driven, present a more clean, sleek, dynamic appearance. The verbal content of the ads suggests one must get an electric vehicle now or you are a swamp bug. Guilt and even a tinge of actual fear may haunt you if you do not plug in.

I am, unfortunately, an idiot who has traded cars almost endlessly since I got a learner’s permit at age 15. As such, I subscribe to two car magazines. Because the manufacturers insist the magazines emphasize electric, except a Corvette, Maserati or other exotic cars costing $100,000 to $300,000, we cannot escape the car buyers’ electric chair.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.

Tags

Recommended for you