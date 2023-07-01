If one studies the history of newspapers, it becomes apparent that ugly mudslinging has been around as long as there have been presses to mass-produce newspapers, or, even earlier, ugly pamphlets that attacked the politics of candidates, party flunkies and no-good hell-raisers. The noble notion that NewsNation does its best to walk down the middle of the road was debunked when that organization hired a Cuomo.
The MSNBC vs. Fox News “war” represents a more modern version of what we have seen from news outlets in the past. Do not believe me? Read Jon Meacham’s book about Andrew Jackson. Read about some of the shenanigans Ben Franklin engaged in.
Now we see liberals calling conservatives racists and conservatives calling liberals anarchists or socialists or even communists. Two columns in USA Today on June 26 explored these issues. Ingrid Jacques wrote about Moms for Liberty and Rodge Reschini advised conservatives to “stop complaining about Hillary Clinton.”
One local chapter of “Moms” placed a quote as a headline at the top of its newsletter. The individual quoted was Adolf Hitler. The Reschini column discusses how Republicans, and particularly, Trump apologists, invariably defend Trump by advocating that Trump has done nothing Hillary did not do. The Trumpites seem to have forgotten Hillary was never indicted, even if she should have been. Reschini argued that, by invoking Hillary to defend Trump’s criminal activity, Trump’s supporters are admitting that Trump is just as bad.
Moms for Liberty had only one chapter use Hilter’s statement, “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.” The actual mission of the Moms is to protect the ability of parents to have a hand in the school process. They fear parents are being cut out of the education of their children. This of course leads to the textbook controversy and the banning of certain books — something I have lamented heretofore.
Everybody is an expert. Every move a school system makes is part of a vast conspiracy to indoctrinate the children. Parents should help decide what books are used, with teachers and administrators.
I suppose my take on the Moms is this: Moms’ input is needed. Moms’ opinions should be taken into account. Moms should not be the sole arbiter of these issues, however. If for no other reason, I question whether some Moms have the background, education and experience to determine how biology is to be taught. Parental rights must be recognized. But there are many technical issues that require persons with technical knowledge. It would be wrong to label the Moms as racist. By the same token some Moms need to understand they lack the wisdom of Solomon.
The Hillary Clinton “justification” for not prosecuting Trump, regardless of what he has done, runs out of steam at some point. No one can deny that Trump could have avoided the whole mess by turning over the documents, just as Mike Pence did. It is beyond question that the Clintons got away with much unsavory behavior. Would it make any sense for conservatives, as Reschini argues, to “aspire to be better than the corruption on the other side rather than using their vices as a defense”?
There are few, if any, moderating voices on either side of the ideological divide we find ourselves enduring. MSNBC and Fox News are like dueling parrots who can only repeat that which they have been taught to say. They play to their base and never concede they may be wrong, God forbid! Anybody with half a brain knows both Hillary and Trump have not been good for the country.
Sometimes, I wish we could just call a timeout and send each side of the divide to a corner and tell them to sit there and shut up until they are told they can talk again. Adults need to be treated like children sometimes.