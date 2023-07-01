column2

If one studies the history of newspapers, it becomes apparent that ugly mudslinging has been around as long as there have been presses to mass-produce newspapers, or, even earlier, ugly pamphlets that attacked the politics of candidates, party flunkies and no-good hell-raisers. The noble notion that NewsNation does its best to walk down the middle of the road was debunked when that organization hired a Cuomo.

The MSNBC vs. Fox News “war” represents a more modern version of what we have seen from news outlets in the past. Do not believe me? Read Jon Meacham’s book about Andrew Jackson. Read about some of the shenanigans Ben Franklin engaged in.

Bill Bovender practices law in Kingsport. Email him at bovender@hsdlaw.com.

