Some people will take the opportunity to kick others in the teeth, no matter the circumstances. For example, there is Jarrett Bell, a highly respected sports journalist, who must really dislike Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the days leading up the Super Bowl, Bell penned not one but two opinion pieces in USA Today about Reid, the Chiefs and their fans. Unlike many writers who produce nothing but fluffy pieces the week of the big game, Bell went for the jugular.
His first column on Feb. 10 was captioned “Tragedy that put Andy Reid’s son in prison can’t be ignored at Super Bowl 57.” Whether Bell was correct or not, suffice it to say he took care to see the situation was not ignored and was woven into yet another charge of “privilege,” which is now a recurring theme for many journalists who enjoy a national platform.
Bell attended Reid’s press conferences during the week leading up to the game. His concerns for the child who was seriously injured in a wreck caused by a drunken and now imprisoned Britt Reid, son of Andy, are noble. He points out that “none of the national and international journalists … bothered to ask about the tragic incident that occurred three days before the Chiefs” had last been in the Super Bowl in 2021. It appears that since Bell was present, he, too, did not choose to question Andy Reid about the actions of his son. If Bell didn’t ask, why was he condemning the other journalists?
The Bell column goes on to recount the wreck, the injuries, the charges, and a guilty plea by Britt Reid. He notes that while Britt is in prison, he is serving a plea-bargained three-year sentence after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated. Is there a law against pleading guilty? Should Britt have gotten more time? Probably. But is Andy Reid somehow vicariously liable for what his son stupidly did? I think not.
I have no idea as to whether Bell is a parent. I do know that if every parent who has a child who does wrong is liable for that wrong, under all circumstances as Bell implies, many of us would be in jail or rehab with our kids. This is not to excuse anything Britt did. It is to say let Bell, or anyone else who lives in a glass house, toss the first stone.
Bell then runs the flag up the pole again and states it was fair game for Andy Reid to have been asked about the tragedy. Once again, Bell was there. He seems to imply that Andy Reid, as father and head coach, should have been charged with a violation of the NFL personal conduct policy. Please explain, Bell.
Not content to leave the subject, Bell then goes on to point out Britt Reid had previously lost a son to an accidental heroin overdose in 2012, while working for his father when Andy was coaching the Eagles. He harshly criticizes Andy for having his son as a linebacker coach in Kansas City. Britt has a criminal record stemming from drug abuse, a road rage incident and had undergone drug rehab. Does this mean Bell is a law-and-order guy? Bell goes on to assert the hiring of Britt by Andy “raises serious questions about privilege.” Somehow, one could expect the “p” word would be thrown into the equation.
In summary, Bell raises the issues as if Andy Reid should have addressed a topic he wasn’t asked about, Britt’s sentence was too light, as if Andy was the judge, and then, there’s the “p” word. I believe that Bell could have made his point without the character assassination visited upon Andy Reid, who wasn’t riding with his son and who apparently has suffered the loss of a grandson. Was Andy Reid supposed to retire because his son was stupid and committed a criminal act of a heinous nature?
Bell’s second column on Feb. 13 skewers Kansas City fans for engaging in the tomahawk chop, which he claims is “the most racist gesture demonstrated on the American sporting landscape.”
I guess Dobyns-Bennett fans are among the most racist fans in the world, along with Florida State and Atlanta Braves fans. One can always find Native Americans on both sides of that issue. Let’s assume Bell’s position is valid.
While he failed to mention the “p” word, he did go on to state: “In a polarized nation where critical race theory has exploded as an educational issue, good luck convincing all of the Chiefs fans that they shouldn’t chop.”
I shall not defend the chop. I shall, however, suggest there are many social and economic issues that exist among the Native American population that should be addressed before getting to the chop. Indeed, Bell points out some of the more problematic challenges —poverty, health care, drug abuse, sex trade. It would seem the chop pales in comparison. However, Bell insists on hammering the choppers. At some point we need to prioritize which social ills deserve the most attention.